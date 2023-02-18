ARLINGTON, Texas — After a 3-2 win over the Texas Longhorns to open the 2023 campaign, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action against No. 15 TCU on Saturday night.

The Horned Frogs, who defeated No. 10 Vanderbilt 11-4 Friday, will start junior right-handed pitcher Cam Brown opposite Arkansas' righty Will McEntire.

All games throughout the weekend will stream live on FloSports. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.