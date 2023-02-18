Live Scoreboard: TCU 4, Arkansas 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — After a 3-2 win over the Texas Longhorns to open the 2023 campaign, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action against No. 15 TCU on Saturday night.
The Horned Frogs, who defeated No. 10 Vanderbilt 11-4 Friday, will start junior right-handed pitcher Cam Brown opposite Arkansas' righty Will McEntire.
All games throughout the weekend will stream live on FloSports. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.
TCU lineup
1. Austin Davis, RF
2. Elijah Nunez, CF
3. Brayden Taylor, 3B
4. Kurtis Byrne, C
5. David Bishop, 1B
6. Luke Boyers, LF
7. Cole Fontenelle, DH
8. Tre Richardson, 2B
9. Anthony Silva, SS
Arkansas lineup
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Caleb Cali, 3B
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jared Wegner, LF
6. Jace Bohrofen, RF
7. Kendall Diggs, DH
8. Hudson Polk, C
9. John Bolton, SS
Top 1
McEntire finds himself in an early jam with two runners on and two out. Back-to-back knocks by Bishop and Boyers give the Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead before the Razorbacks even have a chance to bat.
Bottom 1
Stovall's walk and Slavens' double give Arkansas a chance to cut into its early deficit, and Wegner takes Brown 442 feet to left-center field for a three-run shot with two outs to tie it at 3-3.
Top 2
McEntire allows hits two of three batters, and his 2023 debut is over. Left-hander Zack Morris enters in relief and allows the inherited runner to score on an RBI fielder's choice, but he limits the damage to the one run.
Bottom 2
Polk evens the score once again with a one-out solo shot to left. Bolton and Stovall both single, chasing Brown from the game after just five outs. Freshman right-hander Kole Klecker enters for the Horned Frogs, and he fans Cali to keep the score level.