FAYETTEVILLE — After run-ruling Wright State in Friday's series opener, the Diamond Hogs have a chance to clinch another series Saturday. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Will McEntire turned in the best of his three appearances this season in last Saturday's start, limiting Eastern Illinois to one run in 4 2/3 innings, and he earned the starting nod once again. Opposite him is redshirt sophomore lefty Sebastian Gongora, who held Kentucky to two earned in six innings last week. The contest is streaming live on the SEC Network Plus, accesible through the ESPN app. HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.

Wright State lineup

1. Justin Riemer, SS 2. Julian Greenwell, 1B 3. Jay Luikart, RF 4. Gehrig Anglin, 2B 5. Sammy Sass, C 6. Andrew Patrick, CF 7. Boston Smith, DH 8. Ben Stoner, 3B 9. Dane Thomas, LF

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Peyton Stovall, 2B 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Caleb Cali, 3B 6. Jace Bohrofen, RF 7. Jayson Jones, DH 8. Hudson Polk, C 9. John Bolton, SS

Top 1

McEntire issues a four-pitch walk to get things going, but he heads back to the dugout with a zero after three straight fly balls to left.

Bottom 1

Stovall opens the scoring with a solo home run to right. The next three Hogs load the bases for Bohrofen, whose hard-hit single sneaks past the second baseman's glove for a two-run lead. Jones and Polk are unable to do any further damage, and Arkansas leaves three men aboard.

Top 2

McEntire gets into trouble with a pair of singles and a walk, but Bohrofen helps him out of it, robbing a grand slam to end the inning.

Bottom 2

Gongora's day is done after 24 pitches and three outs. Right-hander Ty Roder enters in relief, and he hits Bolton to begin his outing. Stovall makes him pay with an RBI single to right that stretches the lead to 3-0. With the bases loaded, Cali drives in two more runs. Polk keeps the line moving with an RBI walk, prompting another pitching change. Bolton's second plate appearance in the inning results in another free pass, which plates the fifth run of the frame. Mercifully, it ends with a Josenberger lineout, the third in two games.

Top 3

Luikart ends McEntire's shutout bid with a one-out solo shot to right field. Anglin follows with a double, but the Razorback hurler strikes out two to keep the margin at six runs.

Bottom 3

Stovall reaches and scores for the third time in three innings, this time courtesy of a two-run Wegner home run. Both players have gone deep in each of the last three games.

Top 4

Smith leads off with a solo shot against McEntire. The Raiders threaten to come closer with two on and one out, but a 4-6-3 double play ends the inning.

Bottom 4

Josenberger finally gets a line drive to fall for a double, but Stovall's hard liner to right-center is caught for the third out.

Top 5

McEntire takes a 104-mph one-hopper off his right leg, picks the ball up and throws it away, allowing the batter to take second base. Patrick doubles after two strikeouts, cutting the Arkansas lead to 9-3. A third punchout ends the inning.

Bottom 5

Cali collects his second knock of the day with two outs, but he is caught stealing just a few pitches later.

Top 6

Right-hander Austin Ledbetter relieves McEntire, going 1-2-3 on 10 pitches.

Bottom 6

Bohrofen leads off with a double to right, and Jones turns on the first pitch he sees for a two-run bomb and an eight-run lead.

Top 7

Ledbetter needs only 10 pitches again to get through Wright State despite a one-out single.

Bottom 7

Dave Van Horn begins to empty the bench, but a Cali double play erases a walk. The game will go on.

Top 8

Ledbetter records a pair of strikeouts in his second perfect frame. He is through three scoreless with just 33 pitches.

Bottom 8

