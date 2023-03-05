FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 8 Razorbacks are taking on the Wright State Raiders one final time with a chance to sweep the series. Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan got the starting nod on his birthday, hoping to remain a stable presence on the mound. Opposite him is righty Luke Stofel, a Western Kentucky transfer with a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. The contest is streaming live on the SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app. HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.

Wright State lineup

1. Justin Riemer, SS 2. Julian Greenwell, 1B 3. Jay Luikart, RF 4. Gehrig Anglin, 2B 5. Sammy Sass, C 6. Andrew Patrick, CF 7. Drew Baker, DH 8. Luke Arnold, 3B 9. Dane Thomas, LF

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Peyton Stovall, 2B 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Jace Bohrofen, RF 6. Kendall Diggs, DH 7. Caleb Cali, 3B 8. Parker Rowland, C 9. John Bolton, SS

Top 1

Hollan allows the first two hitters to reach via a walk and a single, and the Raiders take a 1-0 lead on Anglin's sacrifice fly.

Bottom 1

Stofel retires the top of the Razorback lineup in order on 17 pitches.

Top 2

Bottom 2

Slavens leads the inning off with a double, but he is stranded at third.

Top 3

Hollan retires three of the four hitters he faces for the second straight inning. He has allowed one hit and stranded one runner in each frame.

Bottom 3

Josenberger draws a two-out walk and steals second base, but Stovall strikes out and the Razorbacks leave a man in scoring position again.

Top 4

Hollan works his first perfect inning of the afternoon, doing so with just nine pitches.

Bottom 4

Slavens and Bohrofen collect consecutive singles, the second and third Arkansas knocks of the day, but Diggs grounds into an inning-ending double play.

Top 5

Hollan allows a pair of hits, but all he needs is 10 pitches to strand both runners.

Bottom 5

Cali reaches on a two-base throwing error to lead off the inning, and Bolton's RBI single levels the score at 1-1. The shortstop steals second with two outs, but he is the fourth runner stranded in scoring position in as many innings.

Top 6

Hollan issues a leadoff walk, but Rowland helps him to face the minimum with a caught stealing. The lefty has the Hogs' first quality start of 2023.

Bottom 6

Bohrofen goes deep the other way with two outs to give the Hogs their first lead of the afternoon.

Top 7

Right-hander Koty Frank enters for his first appearance since Wednesday, but it lasts all of two pitches, as he exits with an apparent injury to his throwing arm. Righty Cody Adcock finishes off the 1-2-3 inning for him.

Bottom 7

Rowland doubles the lead with a 405-foot leadoff homer to the opposite field against right-hander Warren Hartzell. Bolton's walk forces another pitching change, but lefty Alex Theis surrenders a pair of singles, including one that scores the fourth run off the bat of Wegner. Bohrofen makes him pay for both with a two-run single up the middle. The third pitcher of the inning, righty Chris Gallagher, strands three Razorbacks.

Top 8

Bottom 8

Top 9

Bottom 9