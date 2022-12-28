MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stage is set for the 64th Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, where the Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on the Kansas Jayhawks. Both teams are vying for their seventh victory of the season, which would mark the first winning campaign since 2008 for Kansas, or the second in two seasons for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will be without the services of several key players on both sides of the ball, including center Ricky Stromberg, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, tight end Trey Knox and linebacker Drew Sanders. Still, they enter the contest as the betting favorite, in part thanks to the Jayhawks' six losses in their past seven games. From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout the Liberty Bowl.

Pregame Notes

~ Arkansas has 82 total players available for today's game, 54 of which are on scholarship. ~ Players who were starters that have either moved on or declared for the draft include WR Ketron Jackson Jr., WR Warren Thompson, WR Jadon Haselwood, TE Trey Knox, C Ricky Stromberg, DT Isaiah Nichols, LB Drew Sanders NB Myles Slusher and P Reid Bauer. ~ Kansas wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Arkansas will receive the opening kickoff.

First quarter

11:12 - For the second time all season, the Razorbacks have points to show for their first drive. A 10-play, 56-yard drive results in a Cam Little 37-yard field goal to put Arkansas on top.

8:40 - Kansas wide receiver Ky Thomas is all by himself at the 12-yard line, and quarterback Jalon Daniels finds him for an easy 29-yard score. The extra point is good, and the Jayhawks lead 7-3.

8:35 - E'Marion Harris starts the second drive as the Razorbacks' right guard. Ty'Kieast Crawford was stretchered from the sideline to the locker room after the field goal.

6:05 - KJ Jefferson hits a streaking Matt Landers in stride down the left side for a 59-yard touchdown. A two-play, 68-yard, 30-second drive vaults the Hogs right back into the lead.

6:02 - Arkansas wide receiver Harper Cole jumps on a muffed kick, and the Razorbacks have possession at the Kansas 17-yard line.

5:57 - Jefferson finds tight end Ty Washington over the middle for a 17-yard score. The Razorbacks have scored 14 points in eight seconds.

4:34 - The Jayhawks work their way into Arkansas territory, but Quincey McAdoo picks Daniels off. The Hogs take over at their own 27.

0:23 - Jefferson scrambles 3 yards to the end zone for the Hogs' third touchdown of the first quarter. The run caps off an 11-play, 73-yard drive after the interception.

Second quarter

12:01 - Dwight McGlothern hauls in the second interception and third turnover of the game. He is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, so the Hogs will take over at their 15-yard line.