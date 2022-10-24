The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business with a 83-49 win over Rogers State in their first of two exhibition games prior to the 2022-23 season. Freshman Joseph Pinion led all scorers with 15 points and the Razorbacks hit 59.6% of their shots from the field. They did leave 17 points at the free throw line after shooting 20-37 there. Here is a scoring recap from Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3Qgc3RhcnRpbmcgZml2ZSBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIGZv ciBBcmthbnNhcyBhZ2FpbnN0IFJvZ2VycyBTdGF0ZSAoZXhoaWJpdGlvbik6 IDxicj48YnI+QW50aG9ueSBCbGFjazxicj5OaWNrIFNtaXRoIEpyLjxicj5K b3JkYW4gV2Fsc2g8YnI+VHJldm9uIEJyYXppbGU8YnI+SmFsZW4gR3JhaGFt PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRlIChAQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODQ2Njg5MjAyNDE2MTQ4NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

First Half:

Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile won the tip for the Hogs and he turned the ball over in the paint on the first possession. On the ensuing Arkansas possession, freshman Nick Smith Jr. drew a foul beyond the arc and hit two of three free throws to put the Razorbacks on the board. A block by freshman Anthony Black turned into a 3-pointer in transition from Smith to get the crowd at Bud Walton Arena excited. Junior Davonte Davis and Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV were the first Hogs to come off the bench. At the 16:11 mark, Brazile became the first Arkansas player outside of Smith to score a field goal. Media Timeout (15:44): Arkansas 10, Rogers State 4 Smith checked out of the game at the 14:13 mark and some other Razorback players started to get involved offensively. Council and Jordan Walsh each grabbed a bucket, while Graham downed a pair of free throws across two trips to the charity stripe. The Hillcats scored a pair of baskets, including their first 3-pointer to get up to nine. Media Timeout (11:59): Arkansas 17, Rogers State 9 Black drove the lane and slammed it down with authority to give the Hogs 19 points and force a Rogers State timeout at the 10:36 mark. Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell added a basket and Brazile drained a three to put the Hogs up 24-11. Black grabbed a his second rebound of the game and put it back up to give Arkansas a 15-point lead. Media Timeout (7:51): Arkansas 26, Rogers State 11 After a charge was called on Makhel Mitchell, Head Hog Eric Musselman drew a technical foul for running out on the court and arguing with the refs. On the other end, Black found Brazile for an incredible alley oop.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbnRob255IEJsYWNrIHRvIFRyZXZvbiBCcmF6aWxlLiBIb2x5IGNy YXAuIEdvaW5nIHRvIGJlIGEgZnVuIHNlYXNvbiBpbiBGYXlldHRldmlsbGUu ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN3BCaTJIbHJ2eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzdwQmkySGxydno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRl IChAQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2hvYXRlTWFzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQ3MDY5OTY1MTA4MDYwMTY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Freshman Joseph Pinion checked into the game and drilled a 3-pointer right away to put the Hogs up 31-14. Media Timeout (3:17): Arkansas 31, Rogers State 17 Smith threw a lob up to Black with 2:02 left for Arkansas' first basket since Pinion's shot at the 5:59 mark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCByb3VuZGVyIHRvIGZpcnN0IHJvdW5kZXIuIFdPVy4gIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hYlZWMm1COUVJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vYWJWVjJtQjlFSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXNvbiBDaG9hdGUgKEBD aG9hdGVNYXNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9h dGVNYXNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NDcwOTMzNjUwMDA1MTk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Council hit a layup for his second basket of the game and that was followed by another alley oop from Black to Brazile, which ended up being the final shot of the first half. Despite the high-flying plays, the Hogs hit just five field goals in the final seven minutes of the half. HALF: Arkansas 37, Rogers State 20

Second Half:

The Hillcats opened the half with a pair of free throws after a foul on Black. Graham drew a foul as he finished a slam and he sank the free throw to complete the three-point play on the ensuing Arkansas possession. After an emphatic jam by Brazile that put the Hogs up 44-24, Rogers State wanted a timeout with 18:16 left in the game. The Hillcats went on a 5-0 run out of the break. Media Timeout (15:33): Arkansas 44, Rogers State 29 Walsh made a layup to add to a pair of free throws by Council to put the Hogs up by 18 and on the ensuing possession, he drilled a corner three to give Arkansas a 52-31 advantage. Makhi Mitchell took a pass from Davis in transition and slammed it home to bring the Bud Walton crowd to its feet. Pinion stole the ball away and threw it down the court to Makhi Mitchell, who laid it in for his third basket of the game. Media Timeout (11:30): Arkansas 56, Rogers State 33 Out of the break, Johnson and Council both went 1-2 at the charity stripe to make the Hogs 13-24 from the free throw line on the evening. Johnson made up for the miss with by converting a three-point play at the 9:45 mark that made it 62-35. Pinion drained a corner three — his second of the game — to extend the lead to 29 right before a made shot from Rogers State. Media Timeout (7:28): Arkansas 66, Rogers State 39 Pinion went 3-4 on two trips to the free throw line and then he came down and drained a shot from beyond the arc to give him 12 points and put the Hogs up 72-41 with 5:43 left. He drilled his fourth shot from downtown of the game to put the Hogs up 77-43. Media Timeout (2:59): Arkansas 77, Rogers State 45 The Hillcats hit a jumper out of the break, but freshman Barry Dunning countered with a drive and layup for the Hogs. A pair of layups from Derrian Ford and Dunning closed out the scoring and put the Hogs over the 80-point mark. FINAL: Arkansas 83, Rogers State 49

Box Score: