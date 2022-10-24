Scoring Recap: Arkansas 83, Rogers State 49 (Exhibition)
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business with a 83-49 win over Rogers State in their first of two exhibition games prior to the 2022-23 season.
Freshman Joseph Pinion led all scorers with 15 points and the Razorbacks hit 59.6% of their shots from the field. They did leave 17 points at the free throw line after shooting 20-37 there.
Here is a scoring recap from Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville:
First Half:
Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile won the tip for the Hogs and he turned the ball over in the paint on the first possession. On the ensuing Arkansas possession, freshman Nick Smith Jr. drew a foul beyond the arc and hit two of three free throws to put the Razorbacks on the board.
A block by freshman Anthony Black turned into a 3-pointer in transition from Smith to get the crowd at Bud Walton Arena excited.
Junior Davonte Davis and Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV were the first Hogs to come off the bench.
At the 16:11 mark, Brazile became the first Arkansas player outside of Smith to score a field goal.
Media Timeout (15:44): Arkansas 10, Rogers State 4
Smith checked out of the game at the 14:13 mark and some other Razorback players started to get involved offensively.
Council and Jordan Walsh each grabbed a bucket, while Graham downed a pair of free throws across two trips to the charity stripe.
The Hillcats scored a pair of baskets, including their first 3-pointer to get up to nine.
Media Timeout (11:59): Arkansas 17, Rogers State 9
Black drove the lane and slammed it down with authority to give the Hogs 19 points and force a Rogers State timeout at the 10:36 mark.
Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell added a basket and Brazile drained a three to put the Hogs up 24-11. Black grabbed a his second rebound of the game and put it back up to give Arkansas a 15-point lead.
Media Timeout (7:51): Arkansas 26, Rogers State 11
After a charge was called on Makhel Mitchell, Head Hog Eric Musselman drew a technical foul for running out on the court and arguing with the refs.
On the other end, Black found Brazile for an incredible alley oop.
Freshman Joseph Pinion checked into the game and drilled a 3-pointer right away to put the Hogs up 31-14.
Media Timeout (3:17): Arkansas 31, Rogers State 17
Smith threw a lob up to Black with 2:02 left for Arkansas' first basket since Pinion's shot at the 5:59 mark.
Council hit a layup for his second basket of the game and that was followed by another alley oop from Black to Brazile, which ended up being the final shot of the first half.
Despite the high-flying plays, the Hogs hit just five field goals in the final seven minutes of the half.
HALF: Arkansas 37, Rogers State 20
Second Half:
The Hillcats opened the half with a pair of free throws after a foul on Black. Graham drew a foul as he finished a slam and he sank the free throw to complete the three-point play on the ensuing Arkansas possession.
After an emphatic jam by Brazile that put the Hogs up 44-24, Rogers State wanted a timeout with 18:16 left in the game. The Hillcats went on a 5-0 run out of the break.
Media Timeout (15:33): Arkansas 44, Rogers State 29
Walsh made a layup to add to a pair of free throws by Council to put the Hogs up by 18 and on the ensuing possession, he drilled a corner three to give Arkansas a 52-31 advantage. Makhi Mitchell took a pass from Davis in transition and slammed it home to bring the Bud Walton crowd to its feet.
Pinion stole the ball away and threw it down the court to Makhi Mitchell, who laid it in for his third basket of the game.
Media Timeout (11:30): Arkansas 56, Rogers State 33
Out of the break, Johnson and Council both went 1-2 at the charity stripe to make the Hogs 13-24 from the free throw line on the evening.
Johnson made up for the miss with by converting a three-point play at the 9:45 mark that made it 62-35.
Pinion drained a corner three — his second of the game — to extend the lead to 29 right before a made shot from Rogers State.
Media Timeout (7:28): Arkansas 66, Rogers State 39
Pinion went 3-4 on two trips to the free throw line and then he came down and drained a shot from beyond the arc to give him 12 points and put the Hogs up 72-41 with 5:43 left.
He drilled his fourth shot from downtown of the game to put the Hogs up 77-43.
Media Timeout (2:59): Arkansas 77, Rogers State 45
The Hillcats hit a jumper out of the break, but freshman Barry Dunning countered with a drive and layup for the Hogs.
A pair of layups from Derrian Ford and Dunning closed out the scoring and put the Hogs over the 80-point mark.
FINAL: Arkansas 83, Rogers State 49