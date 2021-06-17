Loggains reaches out to TE commit

Among the first duties for new Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains was reaching out to recruits.

Considering he’s the lone tight end committed in the 2022 class so far, Dax Courtney was high on that list and the Clarendon standout told HawgBeat that it was a productive phone call.

“To be honest with you, we just got on the phone and talked like we were friends,” Courney said. “I’ve never talked to the dude before in my life and we had a 23-minute phone call just about nothing in particular, just talking away.”

Although this will be his first full-time job in college football, Loggains comes to Fayetteville with an extensive NFL background.

He worked in the league for the last 13 seasons, including seven as an offensive coordinator for four different franchises: the Titans, Bears, Dolphins and Jets. Getting to learn from someone with so many NFL ties is something that excites Courtney because his dream - like many recruits - is to reach that level eventually.

“Man, I researched it a little bit and I really, really like that (hire) because ultimately my goal is to make it to the league,” Courtney said. “What I saw is we were bringing in a guy that’s been not at one, but four NFL teams as an offensive coordinator - not even a position coach.

“He’s been up there and seen how those players work, seen what they do to be in the league, be the best in the league. That got me really excited because I think he can bring that to Arkansas and really elevate our entire program as a whole.”

As a member of the 2022 class, Courtney may not have even been born yet when Loggains finished up his career as a walk-on quarterback and holder on special teams for the Razorbacks from 2000-04.

However, as a native of the Natural State, he certainly understands his desire to return to Fayetteville after originally taking a job as an analyst at Penn State.

“I’ve always said that no matter what happens in my life, I will still retire in Arkansas,” Courtney said. “I love this state. Anybody who’s here usually wants to come back. It’s a great place, the fan base is crazy and it’s just a terrific place to live, honestly.”