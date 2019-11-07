FAYETTEVILLE -- Measuring a team's development from one season to the next is an inexact science. It's possible to be better with a worse record and vice versa.

In Arkansas' case, coming off the first 10-loss season in school history, any improvement will almost assuredly show up in the win column, but how much progress the Razorbacks make is also important.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will update the charts below - which give a visual look at how Arkansas compares to last year in several key statistics - throughout the season.

Instead of a true game-by-game comparison, last year's numbers have been manipulated to account for the varying schedule.

For example, Arkansas' fourth opponent in 2018 was Auburn, but it played San Jose State in Week 4 this year - which is quite the contrast. That means this year's statistics through four weeks were compared to the Razorbacks' stats against Eastern Illinois (Week 1), Ole Miss (Week 7), Colorado State (Week 2) and North Texas (Week 3).

A disastrous three-game stretch in which it was outscored by a combined 112 points has Arkansas tracking behind last year in several categories. Most notably, the Razorbacks have nearly allowed as many rushing yards in nine games this season as they did in all 12 last year.