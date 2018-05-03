Bijhon Jackson, a former four-star defensive tackle from El Dorado, responded to a poll question from radio show host Bo Mattingly with a strong opinion that the Razorbacks should stop playing games in the state's capital.

Whether or not Arkansas should keep playing home games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock - known as the "Great Stadium Debate" across the state - has been a hot topic for a while and a former stoked the flames with a tweet sent Thursday afternoon.

Many fans are ready to be done with Little Rock. I can tell you 1st hand that the players hate playing in Little Rock. It’s time to be done with it

The Razorbacks first played in Little Rock during the 1906 season and have at least one game there every year since 1932. Beginning in 1948, those games were played at War Memorial Stadium.

There was a time Arkansas played more home games at War Memorial than at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, but the amount of games has dwindled.

Shortly after the 2001 north end zone renovation, the number of games dropped to two per year. That has since dropped to one game, with the 2018 matchup with Ole Miss set to be the final game of the current deal.

However, new athletics director Hunter Yurachek has said he is listening to all parties involved when making a decision for the future of games at War Memorial Stadium.