It is no secret that new Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman will frequently dip into the NCAA’s transfer portal for players.

That was how he turned Nevada into a perennial NCAA Tournament team, with 10 of his 13 scholarship players being transfers last season, and he seems to be taking a similar approach with the Razorbacks.

Four potential transfers are already planning to visit Arkansas and it wouldn’t be surprising to see even more join the mix.

Although Musselman is taking it to another level, this is not a new concept for the Razorbacks. According to HogStats.com, Arkansas’ first confirmed transfer occurred in the 1920s when Elza Renfro followed coach Francis Schmidt from Tulsa. The most well-known, though, is probably Joe Kleine, who went left Notre Dame to play for Eddie Sutton and the Razorbacks.

Here is a look back at the last 10 players to leave a Division I program and come play at Arkansas…

(NOTE: This does not include junior college transfers like Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford or players who began their careers at a DI program, went to a JUCO and then came to Arkansas.)

Jalen Harris - New Mexico

Previous school: In his lone season at New Mexico, Harris started 18 of 31 games and averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 assists in 20.6 minutes.

At Arkansas: Former Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson compared Harris to Kareem Reid, the Razorbacks’ great point guard in the 1990s, because of his passing ability. After sitting out a year because of the NCAA transfer rule, he burst onto the scene early last season. He looked like he might make a run at Reid’s single-season assists record and actually led the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio at one point.

However, Harris’ production fell off once SEC play rolled around. After averaging 6.8 assists and posting a 6.4 assist-to-turnover ratio in the first 13 games, those numbers fell to 4.8 assists and 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio over the final 21 games. He also struggled with his shooting, making just 11.6 percent of his 69 three-point attempts.

Dustin Thomas - Colorado

Previous school: The No. 150 overall player in the 2013 class coming out of Pleasant Grove High in Texarkana, Texas, Thomas spent his first two seasons at Colorado. He made 17 starts and averaged 15.9 minutes in 67 career appearances, scoring 4.0 points and pulling down 2.5 rebounds per game.

At Arkansas: Before ever playing a game for the Razorbacks, Thomas made headlines when he was among the three players arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money in the summer of 2015. That led to a suspension from team activities for part of his redshirt season. Later on, he was suspended at the start of his senior season for a team rules violation and was eventually dismissed before the final four games of that year.

On the court, there was a hope that Thomas would finally give Arkansas the 4-man it had lacked, as he was 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. Although he had some good moments, like scoring 13 points against Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament, he wasn’t particularly productive for the Razorbacks. Despite making 44 starts and playing in 67 career games, he averaged just 5.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.

Dusty Hannahs - Texas Tech

Previous school: A sharp-shooter at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Hannahs wasn’t recruited by Arkansas out of high school. Instead, he chose to play for Billy Gillispie at Texas Tech. Hannahs never actually got to play for him, though, because he resigned just before the start of his freshman season. In two seasons with the Red Raiders, Hannahs shot 37.2 percent from three-point range and averaged 7.3 points while starting 27 of 63 games. After one season of playing under Tubby Smith, he decided to transfer back home and play for the Razorbacks.

At Arkansas: Hannahs’ had to sit out the 2014-15 season, in which Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament, but he made the wait worth it by enjoying a lot of success in his two years in Fayetteville. He averaged 15.4 points over that span while shooting 48.6 percent from deep and 88.9 percent from the free throw line. Those career marks rank fifth and third in UA history, respectively.

Willy Kouassi - Kennesaw State

Previous school: Originally a four-star center and No. 66 overall player in the 2011 class, Kouassi signed with Auburn. He played in just 25 games for the Tigers, though, averaging 1.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.2 minutes. That led to a transfer to Kennesaw State, where he made 46 starts and played 18.4 minutes per game but still managed to average just 4.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a 6-foot-10 center in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

At Arkansas: As a graduate transfer, Kouassi was immediately eligible at Arkansas, but he didn’t make much of an impact. Although he made a pair of starts, he was limited to just 8.2 minutes per game and averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Keaton Miles - West Virginia

Previous school: Miles was a three-star small forward at Lincoln High in Dallas who turned down offers from Arkansas, Baylor and Houston to play at West Virginia. He started 30 games for the Mountaineers as a true freshman, but only two as a sophomore when they moved from the Big East to the Big 12. In two seasons at West Virginia, he averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes.

At Arkansas: After sitting out the 2013-14 season and barely contributing on Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament team the following year, Miles was a 24-game starter in 2015-16. He averaged just 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, though, on a team that finished with a .500 record.

Alandise Harris - Houston

Previous school: A standout at Little Rock Central, Harris was spurned by former head coach John Pelphrey and landed at Houston. He became a starter for the Cougars the second half of his freshman season, averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, before bursting onto the scene as a sophomore. That year, he averaged 13.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks. Harris also had a great game against the Razorbacks, dropping 18 points in Houston’s 87-78 win in North Little Rock.

At Arkansas: Anderson welcomed Harris home with open arms when he decided to transfer and he enjoyed a successful two-year career at Arkansas. He averaged 9.0 points as mostly a bench player in his first season with the Razorbacks and was then a key piece of their NCAA Tournament team in 2014-15 as the starting forward, despite seeing his scoring average drop to 7.6 points.

Fred Gulley III - Oklahoma State

Previous school: A cousin of Ronnie Brewer, Gulley was a standout at Fayetteville High before beginning his college career at Oklahoma State. He worked his way into the Cowboys’ starting lineup for 14 of the final 15 games of his freshman season and started the first seven games of his sophomore year before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury that led to a medical redshirt. Gulley averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games in 2011-12 before deciding to transfer midyear.

At Arkansas: With the Razorbacks, Gulley was actually a walk-on before earning a scholarship his senior season. That was his best year at Arkansas, as he started 32 of 34 games and averaged 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also had an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.1 with 65 assists and only 16 turnovers.

Jeff Peterson - Iowa

Previous school: After a solid freshman season at Iowa in which he averaged 5.2 points, Peterson was a really good player for the Hawkeyes as a sophomore. He scored 10.6 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting - including 39.7 percent from beyond the arc - plus 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

At Arkansas: Peterson had to sit out a year at Arkansas before starting 23 of 29 games in 2010-11. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in what proved to be his lone season with the Razorbacks. With a coaching change from Pelphrey to Anderson, he took advantage of the seldom-used (at the time) graduate transfer rule to move on to Florida State and be immediately eligible. That made him the first - and possibly still the only - player in college basketball history to play in the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

Gary Ervin - Mississippi State

Previous school: A four-star prospect and the No. 48 overall player in a 2003 class headlined by LeBron James, Ervin began his collegiate career at Mississippi State. He was the Bulldogs’ starting point guard as a sophomore, averaging 7.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals. In his two years at Mississippi State, he played the Razorbacks four times and averaged 3.8 points.

At Arkansas: After sitting out a year, Ervin was the starting point guard on Stan Heath’s second NCAA Tournament team and also started about half of the games the following season when Pelphrey took Arkansas to the big dance. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his two seasons with the Razorbacks. His career average of 4.3 assists ranks sixth in UA history.

Billy Pharis - SMU

Previous school: A Van Buren native who began his career at Westark J.C. (now UAFS), Pharis initially landed at SMU. Hindered by an ankle injury during his lone season with the Mustangs, he played in just 24 games and averaged 1.3 points in 5.1 minutes.

At Arkansas: Despite transferring back home as a walk-on, Pharis was a contributor for the Razorbacks in 2003-04. He started 18 of 28 games and averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.1 minutes.