Arkansas landed a commitment from the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect, Rivals100 Arkansas native Hudson Henry on Thursday. The commitment is just the latest major recruiting victory for the Hawgs and comes just two weeks after Rivals100 wide receiver Trey Knox joined the fold. With Hudson officially coming off the board, we take a look back at the last five No. 1 tight ends to see how they panned out. MORE: Scouting report on Hudson Henry

2014

As a recruit: Blazevich had a national list of offers but committed to Georgia during the spring of his junior year over Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and several others. As a player: Blazevich made an immediate impact in Athens and actually had his best season as a true freshman in 2014. That year, he hauled in 18 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. But as his career moved along he was featured less in the passing game and worked primarily as a blocker, culminating in a senior season where he caught just two passes for 19 yards. He finished his career with 41 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Blazevich attended a rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks, but failed to make the team's roster. Analysis: Blazevich was a contributor in the Bulldogs' run to the national championship game last year, but was ultimately outplayed by some tight ends ranked behind him in high school. Other tight ends that finished ranked behind Blazevich in 2014 include Dalton Shultz (No. 3), Mike Gesicki (No. 10) and Christopher Herndon (No. 18).

2015

As a recruit: Clark's recruitment took plenty of twists and turns, starting with a commitment to North Carolina and then Michigan before he eventually announced and signed with UCLA on National Signing Day in 2015. As a player: Clark didn't last long at UCLA, leaving the Bruins after a few months and without ever appearing in a game. After nearly ending up at Syracuse, Clark landed at Pittsburgh, where he caught 16 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in 2017. Just when it seemed like his career was getting back on track, Clark left the Panthers during the spring earlier this year for personal reasons and is no longer listed on the roster. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi left the door open for a return, but there hasn't been much news surrounding Clark since his departure. Analysis: Clark battled injuries and off-field issues but looked to have righted the ship with Pitt in 2017. Unfortunately, it looks like his college career is all but over, as 2019 would be his final year of eligibility if he were to land at a school. Among the tight ends ranked behind Clark in the 2015 class were Alize Jones (now known as Alize Mack, No. 4), and Hale Hentges (No. 16).

2016

As a recruit: Nauta initially made a commitment to Florida State and stuck by the Seminoles for quite a while but eventually he opened things back up and landed with the Bulldogs. As a player: Nauta and former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason had quite the bond when each were true freshmen in Athens in 2016, with Nauta catching 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. His production dipped as a sophomore in 2017, when he caught just nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. But so far in 2018, things are back on track and Nauta already has more catches (10) and yards (129) than he had all of last season. Analysis: Nauta was a truly special talent as a recruit and that was evidenced by his instant impact in college. After a sophomore slump he appears to be showing the promise that led him to be one of the highest-ranked players in the country, regardless of position. Other tight ends in the 2016 class include Kaden Smith (No. 3), Irv Smith (No. 15), and Noah Fant (No. 26).

2017

As a recruit: Wright committed to Notre Dame nearly 18 months before National Signing Day 2017 and never wavered on his pledge, despite the best efforts of several major programs. As a player: Wright saw the field plenty as a true freshman in 2017 but didn't catch a pass while working mostly as a blocker and on special teams. He's worked his way into the lineup more this season, and has two catches for 12 yards on the season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after this year and should continue to see his role increase. Analysis: Wright is part of a talented group of tight ends in South Bend, so he's going to have to continue to earn his opportunities. Other notable tight ends who were ranked behind Wright in 2017 include Colby Parkinson (No. 2), Hunter Bryant (No. 4) and Tre McKitty (No. 18).

