FAYETTEVILLE -- Barrett Loseke's performance against Texas Tech and Alabama continues to garner accolades, as he was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the NCBWA on Tuesday.

The recognition comes a day after the junior right-hander was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week and was chosen as one of nine National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

In three separate appearances last week, Loseke threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed only two hits and four walks while striking out 17 batters.

Included in that stretch were 4 2/3 perfect innings to earn a save against one of the top offenses in the country, as Texas Tech entered the week ranked top-five nationally in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs and runs/game.

Although he allowed six men to reach base in his two outings against Alabama, Loseke did enough to earn a win and a save.

The last Arkansas player to earn national recognition from the NCBWA was Andrew Benintendi, who was named National Hitter of the Week during his All-America season in 2015.

With the non-conference slate complete, Loseke and the Razorbacks don't return to action until this weekend. They begin a three-game series at LSU at 7 p.m. Friday.