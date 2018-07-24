For the first time since before spring practice, Arkansas updated its online roster with new weights for its players.

It is unclear when the weights were taken, but head coach Chad Morris said the team would do a final big weigh-in on Aug. 2, the day before the first practice of fall camp.

Nevertheless, there have been some big losers and gainers in terms of shedding or adding pounds to their frame. Here is a look at the players who either lost or gained at least 10 pounds since the last roster update:

(For newcomers, we used the weight listed on the roster distributed at SEC Media Days, which had not changed since National Signing Day.)

Biggest Losers

1. Jalen Merrick (OL): -27 pounds

t-2. Johnny Gibson (OL): -21

t-2. Courtre Alexander (DL): -21

4. *Griffin Hunt (DL): -18

t-5. *McKinley Williams (LB): -14

t-5. Jonathan Marshall (DL): -14

t-7. Armon Watts (DL): -13

t-7. Kyrei Fisher (LB): -13

t-9. Hayden Johnson (FB): -12

t-9. Briston Guidry (DL): -12

11. Kendrick Jackson (FB): -11

t-12. *Christopher Lopez (K): -10

t-12. *Chad Stephens (P): -10

t-12. *Grant Morgan (LB): -10

Biggest Gainers

1. Dalton Wagner (OL): +25 pounds

2. Jonathan Nance (WR): +24

t-3. David Porter (DL): +21

t-3. *Blake Kern (TE): +21

t-5. Kamren Curl (DB): +13

t-5. Andrew Parker (LB): +13

t-7. Jarrod Barnes (WR): +12

t-7. *Tobias Enlow (WR): +12

t-7. Billy Ferrell (DL): +12

t-10. Nicholas Fulwider (DL): +11

t-10. Gary Cross (WR): +11

t-12. Austin Capps (DL): +10

t-12. Austin Cantrell (TE): +10

It is worth mentioning that several of the players who lost/gained weight did the opposite from the last time the roster was updated. For example, Wagner gained 25 pounds over the summer, but had lost 36 pounds at the last update. That means he has actually lost 11 pounds since last season.

With that in mind, here is a look at each player who has a net loss or gain of at least 10 pounds since last season:

Biggest Losers

1. Jalen Merrick (OL): -50 pounds

2. *Audry Horn (OL): -39

3. Johnny Gibson Jr. (OL): -35

t-4. Brian Wallace (OL): -19

t-4. *Jordan Silver (LS): -19

6. *George Madden (LS): -18

7. Jonathan Marshall (DL): -17

8. Armon Watts (DL): -15

t-9. Ty Storey (QB): -11

t-9. Deion Malone (DL): -11

t-9. Dalton Wagner (DL): -11

t-12. Cole Kelley (QB): -10

t-12. Michael Taylor II (DL): -10

Biggest Gainers

1. David Porter (DL): +21 pounds

2. *Elias Hale (DL): +18

3. T.J. Smith (DL): +14

4. Briston Guidry (DL): +13

t-5. *Blake Kern (TE): +12

t-5. Montaric Brown (DB): +12

t-5. *Tyler Pennington (LB): +12

t-8. Jarrod Barnes (WR): +11

t-8. Austin Capps (DL): +11

t-8. Hayden Henry (LB): +11

11. T.J. Hammonds (RB): +10

As a team, the Razorbacks have gained an average of 0.96 pounds per player since the last roster update, but actually lost an average of 1.41 pounds per player since last season.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the roster, complete with weight changes over the summer. The net weight changes since last season, for those players who were on the team, are listed in parenthesis.

(Junior college signees Rakeem Boyd and Dorian Gerald are not included because they have not been with the team this summer and therefore don’t have updated weights.)

Quarterback: +0.83 pounds (-2.25 pounds)

John Stephen Jones: +9 (N/A)

Daulton Hyatt: +4 (+8)

Connor Noland: +2 (N/A)

*Jack Lindsey: 0 (+4)

Cole Kelley: -5 (-10)

Ty Storey: -5 (-11)

Running back: +2.4 pounds (+3.5 pounds)

*Kasey Montrois: +8 (N/A)

T.J. Hammonds: +6 (+10)

Maleek Williams: +2 (+8)

Chase Hayden: +2 (+3)

Devwah Whaley: -6 (-7)

Fullback: -11.5 pounds (-0.5 pounds)

Kendrick Jackson: -11 (+6)

Hayden Johnson: -12 (-7)

Tight end: +5.5 pounds (+2.8 pounds)

*Blake Kern: +21 (+12)

Austin Cantrell: +10 (-1)

Grayson Gunter: +4 (+2)

Cheyenne O’Grady: +3 (-2)

*Trey Purifoy: 0 (N/A)

Jeremy Patton: -5 (+3)

Wide receiver: +5.5 pounds (+0.64 pounds)

Jonathan Nance: +24 (+8)

Jarrod Barnes: +12 (+11)

*Tobias Enlow: +12 (+5)

Gary Cross: +11 (+3)

Jordan Jones: +7 (-5)

Michael Woods: +4 (N/A)

Deon Stewart: +3 (-2)

*Tyson Morris: +1 (+1)

De’Vion Warren: +1 (-1)

Koilan Jackson: 0 (-3)

Jared Cornelius: -4 (-9)

La’Michael Pettway: -5 (-1)

Offensive line: -2.4 pounds (-13.3 pounds)

Dalton Wagner: +25 (-11)

Silas Robinson: +8 (N/A)

Shane Clenin: +5 (+2)

Colton Jackson: +2 (+3)

Ty Clary: +2 (+1)

Kirby Adcock: +1 (-8)

Ryan Winkel: 0 (N/A)

Hjalte Froholdt: 0 (+4)

*Tyler Hall: -5 (-4)

Dylan Hays: -5 (-4)

Brian Wallace: -5 (-19)

Noah Gatlin: -7 (N/A)

*Audry Horn: -9 (-39)

Johnny Gibson Jr.: -21 (-35)

Jalen Merrick: -27 (-50)

Defensive line: -0.78 pounds (+1.15 pounds)

David Porter: +21 (+21)

Billy Ferrell: +12 (N/A)

Nicholas Fulwider: +11 (N/A)

Austin Capps: +10 (+11)

*Elias Hale: +9 (+18)

Randy Ramsey: +7 (+6)

Isaiah Nichols: +6 (N/A)

Deion Malone: +2 (-11)

Jamario Bell: 0 (-9)

McTelvin Agim: -1 (-7)

T.J. Smith: -2 (+14)

Michael Taylor II: -4 (-10)

Gabe Richardson: -7 (+1)

Briston Guidry: -12 (+13)

Armon Watts: -13 (-15)

Jonathan Marshall: -14 (-17)

*Griffin Hunt: -18 (N/A)

Courtre Alexander: -21 (N/A)

Linebacker: +0.06 pounds (+2.07 pounds)

Andrew Parker: +13 (N/A)

Hayden Henry: +9 (+11)

*Damani Carter: +9 (+9)

Bumper Pool: +8 (N/A)

De’Jon Harris: +6 (+3)

Alexy Jean-Baptiste: +5 (+4)

Dee Walker: +3 (+1)

*Tyler Pennington: +2 (+12)

*Terrell Collins: +1 (+5)

Giovanni LaFrance: 0 (+3)

Dre Greenlaw: 0 (-3)

Deon Edwards: -2 (+1)

*Tyler Phillips: -2 (-5)

*D’Vone McClure: -7 (N/A)

Derrick Munson: -7 (-3)

*Grant Morgan: -10 (0)

Kyrei Fisher: -13 (-9)

*McKinley Williams: -14 (N/A)

Defensive back: +3.26 pounds (+1.85 pounds)

Kamren Curl: +13 (+8)

Santos Ramirez: +9 (+6)

Chevin Calloway: +9 (+4)

Britto Tutt: +9 (+1)

Joseph Foucha: +8 (N/A)

*Matt Berry: +8 (N/A)

*Jayden Minchew: +8 (N/A)

LaDarrius Bishop: +7 (N/A)

Nate Dalton: +7 (+2)

Montaric Brown: +6 (+12)

*Nathan Parodi: +5 (N/A)

*Simeon Blair: +4 (N/A)

Myles Mason: +3 (N/A)

Jordon Curtis: +3 (-2)

*Ryder Lucas: +3 (-7)

Jarques McClellion: 0 (+1)

Ryan Pulley: -1 (+2)

Micahh Smith: -1 (+1)

*Colton Chapin: -4 (N/A)

*Brenden Young: -4 (-4)

*Cameron Vail: -5 (N/A)

Kevin Richardson II: -5 (0)

*Jake Kuykendall: -7 (N/A)

Specialists: -1.71 pounds (-12.25 pounds)

Blake Johnson: +9 (-7)

*Connor Limpert: +5 (-5)

*Reid Bauer: +3 (N/A)

*Jordan Silver: -3 (-19)

*George Madden: -6 (-18)

*Christopher Lopez: -10 (N/A)

*Chad Stephens: -10 (N/A)

*Non-scholarship player