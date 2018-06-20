Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 10:29:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Lousiana 3-star DB Ishmael Burdine Taking Visits, Talks Hogs

Zmkzfvl6dqustlaxuadt
Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

2019 Slidell High defensive back Ishmael Burdine is still a ways away from a decision, but the talented prospect is hearing from Arkansas a little bit as of late. Chad Morris' program offered in la...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}