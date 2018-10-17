With almost an entirely new team, Arkansas is coming into the 2018-19 men's basketball season with low expectations from the outside world.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference's annual preseason media poll, their lowest projected finish since being picked 11th prior to the 2015-16 season.

That season, Arkansas went .500 both overall and in SEC play to tie Florida for eighth in the standings. Including that year, the Razorbacks have exceeded their preseason projection in each of the last five seasons.

2013-14: Picked 8th --> went 22-12 (10-8) --> finished 5th

2014-15: Picked 3rd --> went 27-9 (13-5) --> finished 2nd

2015-16: Picked 11th --> went 16-16 (9-9) --> finished t-8th

2016-17: Picked 5th --> went 26-10 (12-6) --> finished t-3rd

2017-18: Picked 6th --> went 23-12 (10-8) --> finished t-4th

If that trend is going to continue, it will likely require a big season from Daniel Gafford, who was tabbed to the preseason All-SEC first team. He is the first Arkansas player to receive that honor since Moses Kinglsey a couple of years ago.

Joining Gafford on the All-SEC first team are Kentucky's Reid Travis, LSU's Tremont Waters, South Carolina's Chris Silva and Tennessee's Grant Williams.

The second team featured seven players: Auburn's Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Florida's Jalen Hudson, Kentucky's PJ Washington, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, Missouri's Jontay Porter and Tennessee's Admiral Schofield.

Williams was selected as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, with Gafford being the only first-teamer who didn't receive a single vote for the award. Only Harper and Porter didn't receive a vote for the award from the second team.

For the 14th time in the last 21 seasons, Kentucky is the preseason favorite to win the SEC. Here is the complete preseason media poll:

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss