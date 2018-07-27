HawgBeat continues its weekly series previewing Arkansas’ 12 opponents this season with an insider's look at LSU.

To get a better feel for LSU, Arkansas' sixth SEC opponent in 2018, we reached out to someone who is around the Tigers on a regular basis: Bryan Lazare.

Lazare covers the Tigers for TigerBait.com, the LSU Rivals site.

HawgBeat: Was LSU's quarterback situation in the spring truly a three-way battle? How would you assess how they did and does Joe Burrow come in and automatically become the favorite for the job? How do you see it playing out?