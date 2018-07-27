LSU preview: Insider Q&A
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
HawgBeat continues its weekly series previewing Arkansas’ 12 opponents this season with an insider's look at LSU.
To get a better feel for LSU, Arkansas' sixth SEC opponent in 2018, we reached out to someone who is around the Tigers on a regular basis: Bryan Lazare.
Lazare covers the Tigers for TigerBait.com, the LSU Rivals site.
HawgBeat: Was LSU's quarterback situation in the spring truly a three-way battle? How would you assess how they did and does Joe Burrow come in and automatically become the favorite for the job? How do you see it playing out?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news