Arkansas has lost its third 2019 commit of the cycle, 3-star defensive tackle Carl Williams. Williams decommitted in a tweet on Friday night, just a few days after the Arkansas coaches began making their in-home visits with commits.

The Razorbacks are now down to 23 2019 commits with a possible 29 athletes in the class by National Signing Day in February. Joseph Stone decommitted from Arkansas a couple weeks ago and the Hogs lost their first commit of the 2019 class, Trevis Hopper at the beginning of the year.

The Arkansas's 2019 recruiting class still ranks at no. 11 in the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals and the Hogs still have eight other defensive line commits including 4-stars Mataio Soli, Collin Clay, Dante Walker and Eric Gregory.

Arkansas is in desperate need of more athletes on the other side of the trench however and Williams' spot will definitely not go to waste.