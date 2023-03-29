The Arkansas Razorbacks have successfully completed six practices of fall camp and one freshman has already caught the eye of head coach Sam Pittman.

First year tight end Luke Hasz drew praise from the Head Hog on Monday evening for his efforts to this point in spring ball. A native of Bixby, Oklahoma, and a four-star recruit, Hasz's work ethic is what has set him apart from others.

"Really good football player," Pittman said. "A guy that’s catching the ball extremely well, can run, can get open. That’s probably the guy of the young guys that has stood out the most, even though I’ve been really happy with (Jaylon) Braxton and (TJ) Metcalf and RJ Johnson and Dallas (Young). I’ve been happy with those young guys in the secondary, but I think Luke Hasz is that guy that has probably stood out the most in the freshman class."

At 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, Hasz isn't built like the prototypical on-line tight end that can throw down a block and occasionally run routes. He has an athletic build that gives him the ability to have success catching passes.

"I think the only way he’s ever going to become an on-the-line tight end is if — he’s got to practice it — he gains some weight," Pittman said. "We’ve talked to him about it as well. We don’t necessarily want to bring him off the field because he can’t block in-line. He’s willing, he’s very, very strong, comes from a great high school program of lifting.

"We’ve just got to get a little bit of weight on him. And we’ll continue to work him technique-wise, but if we were playing today, he’d be off the ball and that kind of tight end. We’re hoping he can develop over the summer and become that every-down tight end."