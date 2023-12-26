Major battle brewing at catcher for Diamond Hogs
Position battles have long been a staple of the Arkansas baseball program under head coach Dave Van Horn, and that trend is expected to continue at the catcher position during the Diamond Hogs' 2024 season.
"You know, I really feel like the position battles are always going to be there," Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "I truly believe that’s a big part of our program and the way we run things here, that you just have to keep working to play."
In fact, the battle at the backstop might be the most interesting one for the Hogs this upcoming season. Not only because it's one of the most crucial positions on the field, but because there are multiple candidates with arguments for playing time.
"It’s amazing this year that we have four really good catchers," Van Horn said. "A lot of time you’re hoping you just have one and a quarter. What do I mean by that? You’re just hoping there’s a guy that can back up your starter and give him a rest every now and then.
"Honestly, we could catch any one of these four guys and feel good about it. They’re all a little bit different. Some may be more defensive, right-handed hitter, switch hitters, power, maybe quick release, really strong arm — different situations."
The first and most obvious choice is Texas Tech transfer Hudson White. Ranked as the No. 68 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft according to Future Stars Series, White slashed .294/.395/.547 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 2023 for the Red Raiders.
White did struggle during the fall with the Razorbacks, though, as he hit for just a .229 batting average. However, he only struck out three times and walked on 10 occasions.
"You’d talk to one coach and they’d say, ‘Yeah, he’s a really good catcher,’ and another guys would say, ‘He’s just an okay catcher,' Van Horn said. "He came in here and he’s probably the most improved defensively out of all our guys, from the time he walked in the door until right now.
"What do I mean by that? I mean his receiving skills have gotten better. Keeping pitches in the zone longer. I credit Bobby Wernes and Coach Hobbs for really showing him the way as far as with technology, keeping balls close where you’re going to steal some pitches. Just have done a tremendous job there."
Joining White for the first time in Fayetteville is freshman Ryder Helfrick. The No. 46 overall player in the class of 2023 according to Perfect Game, Helfrick could have been a high draft pick had he chosen not to go to school.
Instead, he has a legitimate shot at the starting catcher role for a premier SEC program after hitting .270 in the fall with three home runs and a team-leading 15 RBI.
"True freshman Ryder Helfrick is the future," Van Horn said. "He may be the guy that catches a lot this year. I mean, time will tell. I don’t want to put that on him. It’s hard for a freshman to manage an SEC staff, especially one like we have, without some help.
"So I think it’s a perfect scenario for him, where he can play and get after it and get some coaching from our older catchers and learn from watching, learn from playing."
As for returning talent, Parker Rowland has the best shot at significant playing time. Though he only hit for a .182 batting average in 2023, his defense has received constant praise from Van Horn. After notching a team-high six home runs with a .265 batting average in the fall, Rowland's stock has only skyrocketed.
"That was the issue last year," Van Horn said. "He caught great, he threw great, but he didn’t hit very well. He was amazing this fall. I mean, if he was sitting in here with me, we’d be kind of giggling about it, but it was shocking how much better he was. He went out to summer ball, played ball, did well, made the all-star team. He wanted to play baseball and he got better."
Finally, there's former Oklahoma transfer Hudson Polk. Much like Rowland, Polk struggled to hit as he slashed .190/.342/.310 during the 2023 season. He's seemingly flipped a switch, however, as he "had a tremendous fall" according to Van Horn while notching a .300 batting average with three home runs.
It's unusual that a team has four guys that can provide at the catcher position if needed, but Arkansas does. As a result, the group should stay well-rested and make each other better in the long run.
"It’s fun to see kids get better but when you’re dealing with the possibility of kids getting drafted after their junior year, guys jumping in the portal, you just got to recruit," Van Horn said. "When all the smoke clears, usually you might have two catchers and a walk on, we just happen to have four really good catchers. So, is it a problem? No. Is it a good problem? Yes. But we’ll work it out. They’re all really good teammates."