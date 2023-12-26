Position battles have long been a staple of the Arkansas baseball program under head coach Dave Van Horn, and that trend is expected to continue at the catcher position during the Diamond Hogs' 2024 season.

"You know, I really feel like the position battles are always going to be there," Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "I truly believe that’s a big part of our program and the way we run things here, that you just have to keep working to play."

In fact, the battle at the backstop might be the most interesting one for the Hogs this upcoming season. Not only because it's one of the most crucial positions on the field, but because there are multiple candidates with arguments for playing time.

"It’s amazing this year that we have four really good catchers," Van Horn said. "A lot of time you’re hoping you just have one and a quarter. What do I mean by that? You’re just hoping there’s a guy that can back up your starter and give him a rest every now and then.

"Honestly, we could catch any one of these four guys and feel good about it. They’re all a little bit different. Some may be more defensive, right-handed hitter, switch hitters, power, maybe quick release, really strong arm — different situations."

The first and most obvious choice is Texas Tech transfer Hudson White. Ranked as the No. 68 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft according to Future Stars Series, White slashed .294/.395/.547 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 2023 for the Red Raiders.

White did struggle during the fall with the Razorbacks, though, as he hit for just a .229 batting average. However, he only struck out three times and walked on 10 occasions.

"You’d talk to one coach and they’d say, ‘Yeah, he’s a really good catcher,’ and another guys would say, ‘He’s just an okay catcher,' Van Horn said. "He came in here and he’s probably the most improved defensively out of all our guys, from the time he walked in the door until right now.

"What do I mean by that? I mean his receiving skills have gotten better. Keeping pitches in the zone longer. I credit Bobby Wernes and Coach Hobbs for really showing him the way as far as with technology, keeping balls close where you’re going to steal some pitches. Just have done a tremendous job there."