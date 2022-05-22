Malkin's blast puts Hogs in driver's seat of Fayetteville Regional

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas and Oregon were locked in a pitcher’s duel until Linnie Malkin stepped to the plate in the sixth inning Saturday afternoon.

The designated hitter and UA’s all-time home run leader blasted a three-run shot to center that broke a scoreless tie and vaulted the Razorbacks to a 6-2 win over the Ducks that put them in the driver’s seat of the Fayetteville Regional.

“I’m just really excited to win this one, it’s a big one to win,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “I’m really proud of the way our team fought. … A really huge team win for us, a big win to get and I’m just really proud of them.”

Through the first five innings, Oregon ace Makenna Kliethermes had allowed just one hit. That changed in the sixth.

Danielle Gibson — who doubled back in the fourth — got things started with a single and Hannah Gammill followed with another single after play was briefly interrupted by a squirrel running onto the field behind the plate.

It proved to be a rally squirrel, as Malkin hit the first pitch she saw to for her 21st home run of the season and 49th of her career.

“I was looking for a hit,” Malkin said. “Staying focused and staying the course, not thinking in the box…I think that is the best way to stay focused and just let the game come back to me. But it felt good.”

That sparked a six-run outburst for Arkansas. Kacie Hoffman followed with a solo homer, prompting a pitching change, and then Stevie Hansen put a pair of Razorbacks on base with free passes. That set up Hannah McEwen’s two-run double that capped the scoring.

“That sixth inning we just kind of had that focus,” Deifel said. “Coach (Yolanda McRae) gave them a really good talk in the dugout just to encourage them and tell them to grab the momentum. … It’s just passing the bat and finding a way.”

In the circle, SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce surrendered a pinch-hit two-run home run to Tehya Bird to spoil the shutout bid, but was otherwise phenomenal.

She scattered six hits — only four of which came in the first six innings when it was tied 0-0 — and didn’t walk any while striking out nine in seven innings.

With the win, the Razorbacks need to win just one more game to advance to the super regionals for the second straight year and third time in school history.

They’ll get a rematch with Oregon — which bounced back with a win over Wichita State in an elimination game that ended well after midnight — at 1 p.m. CT Sunday. If the Ducks win that matchup, they’ll play again immediately after.

Oregon would have to win both games to advance, while Arkansas needs to win one to move on.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will face the winner of the Seattle Regional, which is down to No. 13 Washington and Texas, with the Longhorns in the driver’s seat at 2-0.