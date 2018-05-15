Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-15 10:48:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Mansfield 3-star CB Miles Williams Has the Hogs at the Top of His List

Kcwejjrygvyxwp5wlpal
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Cornerbacks and defensive backs coaches Mark Smith and Ron Cooper were checking out talent in the DFW area yesterday and they made a stop to see 2019 cornerback offeree Miles Williams at Mansfield ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}