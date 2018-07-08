The hogs are deep in the mix for another defensive tackle target after getting a commit from East Texas standout Carl Williams last week. Mansfield Legacy defensive tackle Enoch Jackson Jr. has cut his list of 22 offers to just three schools: Arkansas, Clemson and Texas Tech.

Jackson, at 6-foot-0, 280-pounds is a solid defensive tackle and would be a great addition to the Razorback's 2019 class, which has nine commits so far, four on the defense and three on the defensive line. Jackson cut his list down to six schools, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, at the end of May but added Clemson to his top three.