In a game that the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (10-7, 1-3 SEC) just had to have a victory in, guard Tramon Mark stepped up to the plate and delivered in a nail-biting 78-77 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) on Tuesday night inside Bud Walton Arena.

Mark played the full 40 minutes during the back-and-forth roller coaster matchup and recorded a career-high 35 points with five rebounds and three blocks. He shot 8-15 from the field, 2-3 from beyond the arch and 17-22 from the charity stripe.

"Yeah, I mean we felt like there were some areas on the floor that we could try to get him the ball," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "Obviously, it was pretty evident from the start that we were trying to get him in certain matchups.

"Look, he had 35 points on 15 field goals attempted. Our guys did a great job of finding him. Even his two threes, I know they were off spot-up assists."

A legendary performance was only outdone by the Aggies' Wade Taylor IV, who had a game-high 41 points on 32 shot attempts. Despite taking the lead for Texas A&M on a circus three-point attempt late in the game, it was Mark who had the last laugh.

"We spaced the floor out," Musselman said. "Luckily we were able to get organized, because we were out of timeouts. And we were able to set up a little bit of press break. Even though they matched up straight man, there was no press as there had been so to speak.

"We got the ball in the hands of who we needed to tonight, because T-Mark was playing with such great confidence."

With about seven seconds left on the clock and down 77-76, Mark drove the ball down the court and hit a jumper to hand the Hogs the lead and victory.

"Coach drew it up and I just went out and executed," Mark said after the game. "I saw how they were playing me. I thought they were going to play me tighter but they just kind of let me get a full head of steam, so I just went and I got a good look.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do, really. As I was bringing the ball up, I saw something I liked. I saw a little bump I could get to, and that's what I went with."