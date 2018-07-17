ATLANTA – Arkansas will be without its biggest wide receiver this season.

Citing “academic issues,” head coach Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that Brandon Martin is not currently a part of the team. That was expected because the 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver was left off the updated roster released by the UA at SEC Media Days and he had posted several messages on social media hinting at the news.

“Right now, where he is today, he’s not a part of our roster,” Morris said. “Don’t know if he will become part of our roster again. I don’t know that at this point and that’s where we are with Brandon.”

Originally signing with LSU out of high school, Martin ended up at Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. and caught 23 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

That helped him become a four-star recruit and No. 7 overall JUCO prospect in the Class of 2017, with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and others. He ended up being one of the Razorbacks’ five four-star signees last year, but struggled to make an impact.

Martin’s first reception didn’t come until the fifth week of the season and he finished with only seven receptions for 76 yards.

Because of his aforementioned size and Morris’ desire to bring in bigger-bodied players at the position, Martin figured to be a factor on the offense this season. However, he struggled to crack the rotation during spring practice and didn’t catch a pass in the Red-White game.

When asked if Martin could potentially return this season, Morris said he does “not see that happening right now.”

Although he used his redshirt season in junior college, Martin does have eligibility through the 2019 season, as he was set to be a redshirt junior this year.