It appeared the Razorbacks were in a pre-Christmas slumber to start the game against Texas State on Saturday afternoon but Mason Jones provided a much needed spark to help power them to a 73-70 win in Bud Walton.

Head coach Mike Anderson made a change to the starting line-up for the first time this season replacing Adrio Bailey, who has gone 1-16 from the field over the last four games including Texas State, with Reggie Chaney. Chaney began the game with a turnover in the first possession and looked shaky, resulting in Bailey starting the second half, but he finished with seven points, two blocks and six rebounds.

Texas State got off to a good start shooting outside and took a 19-10 lead but Jones turned the tide with a steal and and-1 at the nine minute mark. The Razorbacks finished the first half holding Texas State to just eight more points while going on a 24-point run. Jones finished with a team-high 21 points with four assists and four boards.

The Bobcats were capitalizing on points off turnovers, of which the Hogs had 12 in the first half, and second-chance points, Texas State out-rebounded the Razorbacks 42-34. The Hogs' defense forced Texas State to play on the perimeter and if they'd have had a better day shooting it would've been a problem but they held their top scorers to 6-17, 6-15 and 1-9.

Daniel Gafford woke up a bit this game as well, getting back to his typical averages with 19 points, 10 boards and two blocks. Gabe Osabuohien, though going 1-3 and 1-4 from the free throw line, finished with 4 points and 4 assists to Gafford, getting the big man going inside. He was able to contribute 22 minutes off the bench.

Two of the most notable stats of the day were both team's free throw percentages. The Hogs went 28-40 from the line, with Gafford going 9-14, Joe going 7-8 late in the game and Jones 10-13. The Bobcats shot just 38 percent, losing 13 free points that could've won them the game.

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville after a break for Christmas on the 27th and host Austin Peay the night of the 28th before SEC play starts against A&M on January 5th in College Station.