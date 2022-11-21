No. 9 Arkansas drew Louisville in the opening round matchup of the Maui Invitational for the first meeting between the two programs in thirteen years. With the Hogs at 3-0 and the Cardinals at 0-3 on the year, there's a lot to look at in this matchup.

In recent years the two programs have been trending in different directions. After Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was fired in 2017, the Cardinals looked to alumnus David Padgett to take over as the interim head coach. In his one season he went 22-14 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

The program’s first official hire was Chris Mack, who spent nine years at Xavier, leading the Musketeers to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Louisville fans hoped Mack could replicate that level of success and restore the image of one of the storied programs in college basketball.

Mack had a solid first year, taking the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament and being ranked as high 15th in the AP Poll. His second year saw even more success, going 24-7 and even spending time as the top-ranked team in the country. Unfortunately for Mack and for Louisville, the NCAA Tournament was canceled that season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A mediocre third season and disastrous beginning to his fourth season mixed with even more controversy for the program. Mack began his final season on a six-game suspension, then managed to go 6-8 upon his return.

Now, Louisville is trying yet again to return to their level of national relevance, while Arkansas has arrived back on the national scene. The Razorbacks are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, just signed the second-ranked recruiting class in the country with a trio of five-star McDonald's All-Americans, and by all means have restored their place as one of the most recognizable brands in college basketball.