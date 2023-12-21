It was a long time coming for offensive line coach Eric Mateos, but he finally made his way back to the Natural State to rejoin head coach Sam Pittman at Arkansas after being officially hired on Dec. 3.

"I love him, first of all," Pittman said on Wednesday. "He's a wonderful person, a hard worker, obviously proven. He's just a wonderful man. The thing I liked most about him is that he wanted to be here. When I called him, it was 'absolutely.' Wonderful family, and I'm just really proud that he's come."

Mateos served as Pittman's graduate assistant for the Hogs from 2013-15 before moving on to become the tight end coach at LSU. He made his way up the coaching ranks as an offensive line coach with his most recent stop being a three-year stint with the Baylor Bears.

"Went to Baylor, same thing down there, coached several NFL offensive linemen," Pittman said. "I think he's got four or five guys he's had his hands on that are starting in the NFL right now at center."

Matoes made it clear that taking the job with the Razorbacks didn't require a lot of convincing from Pittman.

"Me and Coach Pitt talk quite a bit and he had brought it up to me that there’s a chance there was going to be some changes and would I be interested," Mateos said on Wednesday. "It didn’t take me five milliseconds to say yes, and my wife, so it was a no-brainer."

Despite being away from Fayetteville for roughly eight years, Mateos said he has consistently kept an eye on Arkansas' program from afar.

"I got my master’s from here and I take a lot of pride in that," Mateos said. "And I have paid a lot of attention to the program every season. You guys on the ESPN app, you can pick your favorite teams where you get all the updates. Well, the Hogs have been on my ESPN app for 10 years. So it’s a really important place to me, and I have paid plenty of attention to it."

Now that he's back, Mateos has the daunting task of retooling an offensive line that struggled during the course of the 2023 season. He and Pittman are already off to a hot start with three offensive line signees from the transfer portal in Keyshawn Blackstock, Fernando Carmona Jr. and Addison Nichols.