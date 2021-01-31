HawgBeat - Maumelle OT Chamblee still exploring options, talks Hogs

Some junior prospects around the nation are giving early pledges but recruitment is still booming for Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee. In the last week, the No. 3-ranked prospect in Arkansas has earned new offers from Penn State, Florida and Ole Miss.

"Recruitment has been good, I got a few offers here lately, " Chamblee said. "I've got coaches texting, I'm calling coaches until they can call me, just getting a relationship."

The NCAA passed a waiver this week allowing coaches to begin calling juniors first on Monday. Up to this point, recruits have had to initiate contact.

"It's a little overwhelming but it's also very exciting knowing that I'm going to have a lot of coaches calling," Chamblee said.

Among those calling will undoubtedly be the University of Arkansas. The 6-foot-6 tackle is fresh off of a virtual visit with the Hogs.

"We've been staying in touch and we just had the junior day, it was pretty good," Chamblee said. "You can't get the interactions not being there on campus so they had to approach it differently but it was pretty good."

As one of nine in-state prospects with an offer from the Razorbacks, Chamblee's receiving a big push from Pittman and Co. to commit but with the end of the dead period potentially ending in mid-April and new programs making overtures, Chamblee's decision won't be rushed.

"I always tell them not yet! Time!," Chamblee said. "For a team that hadn't won an SEC game, it was a good season for them. When we had the junior day their strength and conditioning coaches show us a workout and I definitely think they could transform me to a better athlete. Coach Davis is a good guy."

At the top of his list to visit when the dead period ends are Florida and Ohio State, and those are just a couple of the programs he wants to check out.

Arkansas has one lineman committed for the 2022 class, Eli Henderson, a center from South Carolina.

