FAYETTEVILLE — The spectators who stuck out the cold, gray Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium met Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire with thunderous applause as he made the trek back to the mound for the ninth inning.

With just 82 pitches to his name, the game was his to finish.

Facing the top of the Louisiana Tech order for the fourth time, McEntire issued his only walk of the afternoon. A flyout, a foulout and a strikeout later, he was pumping his arms as he walked to greet catcher Hudson Polk and celebrate the Razorbacks' first full-length complete game since Dominic Taccolini in 2016.

The big right-hander's nine innings of one-run ball lowered his season ERA from 6.17 to 3.48 as his team defeated the Bulldogs 6-1 to clinch the series.

Left fielder Jared Wegner was the first Razorback to cross home plate, scoring all the way from first base on a dying quail of a double off the bat of first baseman Brady Slavens.

To prove it was not a fluke, Arkansas belted back-to-back homers in the second inning for the fourth time this season. Designated hitter Kendall Diggs’ sent the seventh pitch he saw to the opposite field for his fifth blast, and third baseman Peyton Holt announced his first start since Feb. 24 with authority, drilling the next one to dead center for his first NCAA longball.

Right fielder Jace Bohrofen joined in on the home run parade in the fourth inning, extending his streak to four games and the lead to 4-0.

McEntire was one strike away from getting through five clean innings, but Louisiana Tech first baseman Karson Evans continued his hot start to his collegiate career. He made the Hogs pay for an error that turned a close play at first into a runner in scoring position, delivering a two-out RBI single for his third knock in his first six plate appearances.

The Razorbacks moved quickly to get the run back, as shortstop John Bolton’s walk made him the fifth leadoff man to reach base in as many innings. He advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored on second baseman Peyton Stovall’s double to right field.

The fearsome left-handed heart of the order prompted a pitching change for the Bulldogs before the fifth reached its end. Lefty Ryan Harland took over for Rawley Hector after 4 ⅔ innings, seven hits and five earned runs, and he retired Slavens to prevent further damage.

Harland and righty Isaac Crabb cruised through the Arkansas order in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to keep Louisiana Tech in slam range, but McEntire did not give an inch, settling in after the run to go nine up, nine down on his third time through the order.

The Razorbacks tacked on a sixth run in the eighth inning after Stovall's leadoff triple gave way to a Wegner RBI single, capping the scoring at 6-1.

As McEntire finished off the Bulldogs for the ninth time, it marked the Hogs' seventh straight win, their 12th in 14 games and the fourth straight weekend with at least two victories.

Arkansas can sweep Louisiana Tech when the two teams meet for the final time at 1 p.m. Sunday.