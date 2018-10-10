When Dyersburg native Chris Russell Jr. received his Arkansas offer in late June, he'd been committed to the Memphis Tigers for just a week. With the Razorbacks' numbers expanding for the 2019 class, the staff kicked the pressure up a notch for Russell's talents and invited him to visit for the Alabama game.

“My visit was good, they brought me in (the players) and I felt at home a little bit. The facilities were good, I’m not a facilities type of guy, I’m more about brotherhood but the facilities were nice, I felt the brotherhood in the locker room and I really liked the school.”

Despite a great visit, Russell says he wants to focus on his season with his currently undefeated team before re-evaluating where he is with his commitment to Memphis.

"When I committed to Memphis I felt like they had the leadership and brotherhood that I was looking for," Russell said. "And it was close to home, but now that isn't really a factor anymore. I'm not going to think about recruiting too much until I'm done with my season of football."