Memphis LB Commit Chris Russell Considering Options After Arkansas Visit
When Dyersburg native Chris Russell Jr. received his Arkansas offer in late June, he'd been committed to the Memphis Tigers for just a week. With the Razorbacks' numbers expanding for the 2019 class, the staff kicked the pressure up a notch for Russell's talents and invited him to visit for the Alabama game.
“My visit was good, they brought me in (the players) and I felt at home a little bit. The facilities were good, I’m not a facilities type of guy, I’m more about brotherhood but the facilities were nice, I felt the brotherhood in the locker room and I really liked the school.”
Despite a great visit, Russell says he wants to focus on his season with his currently undefeated team before re-evaluating where he is with his commitment to Memphis.
"When I committed to Memphis I felt like they had the leadership and brotherhood that I was looking for," Russell said. "And it was close to home, but now that isn't really a factor anymore. I'm not going to think about recruiting too much until I'm done with my season of football."
