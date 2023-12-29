"He gives us bounce," head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "He gives us a sense of urgency. He gives us speed. He changes the complexion of our tempo offensively."

During the Razorbacks' most recent win against Abilene Christian on Dec. 21, the Michigan native looked more in control with 11 points, two assists and six rebounds.

A transfer from Washington, Menifield looked rusty in his first time wearing an Arkansas uniform during the 69-66 win over Lipscomb — something to be expected after being granted an eligibility waiver just one day before on Dec. 15.

Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield's addition to the Razorbacks has been reflected in the Hogs' more fast-paced, smooth play as of late.

Musselman said he believes that Menifield has the ability to take over games when it matters most, as evidenced by the fact that he had five 20+ point games as a freshman at Washington last season — including a 21-point outing against No. 6 Arizona — with 10 more double-digit performances to boot.

"He's a guy that's going to when the shot clock is winding down, he's another guy that is going to be able to get a shot for us when the shot clock is winding down," Musselman said. "Keyon is another guy that off the bounce will be able to create shots for himself or others when a play breaks down.

"Or when teams pressure or deny. I think he's going to give an added dimension against some of these teams that have some defenses that try to take you out of your stuff."

Menifield brings more than just offensive game, however. Despite his lack of elite stature at 6-foot-1, 150-pounds, Menifield has the potential to create multiple turnovers with his speed and general alertness around the basketball.

"Defensively, he can pick up in the backcourt," Musselman said. "We've been a low-volume steal team. Hopefully he can add to that. Last year as a freshman at Washington, because they play zone, we are hopeful playing man-to-man defense he is going to create more steals than what you would get opportunistically in a zone. Been very happy with him."

If the Razorbacks want to meet their full potential, Menifield will need to acclimate quickly as the Hogs are not far off from tackling conference play on Jan. 6.

Up next, Arkansas (8-4) and UNC Wilmington (9-2) will face off on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.