News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 11:19:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Miami enters the race for Ala. OL Brady Ward

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

SAN ANTONIO – When the Early Signing Period ended last month, only about 15% of Power Five caliber prospects remained unsigned. One of those was Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Brady Ward, and that has ge...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}