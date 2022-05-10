Michael Musselman promoted to new role

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has promoted Michael Musselman to director of basketball operations, the UA announced Tuesday.

Musselman, the son of head coach Eric Musselman, has served as the Razorbacks’ director of recruiting the last three years and added the title of assistant director of basketball operations this past season.

The move fills the void created by Arkansas promoting Anthony Ruta — the previous director of basketball operations — into an assistant coaching role last month.

According to a press release by the UA, Musselman will continue to lead the team’s recruiting efforts, but will also handle the day-to-day operations of the program.

Prior to coming to Arkansas, Musselman was a graduate assistant on his father’s staff at Nevada, helping the Wolf Pack to a 29-win season, win a MWC championship and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Before that, he was a student manager at the University of San Diego, his alma mater.