Michigan and Ohio State host 2024 Rivals100 TE Landen Thomas

Being one of the best at your position on the high school gridiron has a way of bringing about next level scouts. At Moultrie’s (Ga.) Colquitt County High School, seeing a smiling college coach roaming the halls is the norm. And it is normal for those guys to be stopping in to find out about 2024 four-star tight end Landen Thomas.

Offers have rolled in for the second-rated tight end in the nation stockpiled at 26 with interest building among Clemson and Oklahoma. The turn for those who have already offered is building an on-campus relationship which Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan getting out ahead of the pack.

“This month I have visited Georgia again, and I was at Ohio State on Wednesday and Thursday and then went to Michigan Thursday through Saturday,” Thomas said.

The time in Athens was football related learning how Georgia does their day-to-day activities.

“It was a good visit,” Landen stated. “I got to sit in the meeting room. I got to see how they do stuff as a team, watched film, and saw how it is as a player at Georgia. I talked to coach (Todd) Hartley (TE). They are using 13-personnel a lot. We talked football.”

The Buckeyes gave Thomas a similar in-depth look at their program.

“It was a good visit,” Thomas said. “I got to do the same things I did at Georgia. I sat in meeting rooms and watched them practice. Ohio State practices the same as our high school team, they do 7v7 and team work.”

Thomas shared his thoughts on getting the inside scoop on Ohio State’s offense.

“I like their offense,” Thomas stated. “They were using the tight end; he was getting balls. I like the way they run their offense.”

Tight ends coach Kevin Wilson spent time coaching up Thomas while he was in Columbus.

“I talked to most of the coaches while I was there,” Thomas said. “With coach Wilson, we were talking about their players. He was showing me their players and their film.”

The Wolverines’ coaching staff showed out in Ann Arbor.

“I loved Michigan, I ain’t going to lie,” Thomas shared. “It was good. I met Denard Robinson and Chris Bryant; I spent a lot of time with them.”

Asked what he loved about Michigan, Thomas replied, “I felt they showed me a different type of love. It felt so different at Michigan. Hanging with them two, we weren’t even talking about football. We were talking about life after football and how Michigan can help.”

Thomas also liked the style of offense directed under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I like their offense,” Thomas said. “They use a lot of 12-personnel. I can see that in their practices and on film. They use their tight ends in the passing game. I can see myself in their offense.”

Thomas may get out for two other visits.

“I am trying to get one to Arkansas,” Thomas stated. “I had a visit to FSU on April 2, but I have to take the ACT. I am not sure if I can make it.”

Asked about his relationship with the Razorbacks that is calling for a visit, Thomas replied, “It is a good relationship. I talk to coach (Dowell) Loggains (TE) frequently. We talk about football and life. I want to get up there for sure.”

Thomas also shared his draw to return to Tallahassee.

“We have a good relationship,” Thomas said. “I am looking forward to getting down there soon. I like being down there.”