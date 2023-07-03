The summer has seen a flurry of commitments in the Mid-South region as staffs ramp up efforts to secure pledges and build classes. We highlight a handful of prospects that could be on flip watch for the remainder of the cycle until the ink is dry.



Atkins committed to LSU last July, but that has not stopped other programs from recruiting him. The Louisiana native moved into the Greater Houston Area last offseason, and Texas A&M has especially used that to its advantage. The Aggies have been pushing hard for the Rivals250 linebacker, and Atkins appears to be listening to the pitch coming out of College Station. Arkansas is another program worth watching, as the Razorbacks have also caught his eye. Either way, Atkins' future in Baton Rouge does not look to be all set in stone just yet.

*****

Pope saw his recruiting stock heat up in a major way after his junior season at Mississippi powerhouse South Panola. Alabama was first to offer and many quickly followed suit. Pope committed to Arkansas in the spring, giving the Razorbacks a key out-of-state win. But Mississippi State and others have ramped up its efforts to flip the four-star prospect. His recruitment is one to watch as the process plays out, especially with the low profile that he keeps.

*****

Collins earned an invitation to the Rivals Camp Series last year after turning heads in the combine setting. Since then, he has emerged as one of the premier defenders in the region. Committed to Arkansas, Collins has major programs on his offer sheet. Ohio State is one team to watch out for if the four-star defensive end does opt to re-open things, as the Buckeyes have created a little bit of buzz behind the scenes. Arkansas looks to be in a good spot to survive those kinds of pushes as it stands right now.

*****

Another Arkansas pledge, White is a coveted prospect with multiple programs in his ear. Most notably, both Mississippi State and Ole Miss are vying to keep the two-way standout in the Magnolia State. There was buzz that he could flip to the Rebels in the spring, but that never came to fruition. Since then, the Bulldogs have gained some ground with its in-state momentum on the trail. It will be an SEC West battle to the finish line.

*****