HawgBeat - Morgan, Clark earn SEC weekly honors for performance versus Ole Miss

Following their performances in Arkansas’ 33-21 victory over Ole Miss, redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan has been named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week while redshirt freshman walk-on cornerback Hudson Clark earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition.

Following Bumper Pool and Joe Foucha's co-defensive player of the week awards in week two, Morgan and Clark's honors make this season the first since 2010 that the Razorbacks have had three or more different players named defensive player of the week. Tramain Thomas, Jerry Franklin and Jerico Nelson all won the honor in 2010 while Caleb Miller, Aarion Dixon and Tony Bua won in 2003 and. Jeromy Flowers, Kenoy Kennedy and David Barrett won DPOW in 1998.

A Dallas native and Razorback legacy, Clark is only the third defensive player to win SEC freshman POW since the award began in 2005. Tevin Mitchell won it in 2011 and Dre Greenlaw won it twice in the 2015 season.

Morgan was all over the field and made a career-high 19 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown. With Arkansas leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter, he picked off his first career pass and returned it 23 yards for a score, sealing a Razorback win.

The Greenwood, Ark. native set a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss, which included two solo stops for loss. Morgan became the second FBS player since 2000 to record at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. His 19 tackles are the second-most in a single-game by an FBS player this season, trailing teammate Pool’s 20 stops at Mississippi State.

Making his second career start, Clark turned in one of the most memorable Razorback performances of late, becoming the first freshman in school history to intercept three passes in the same game. Clark also made five tackles and allowed just one completed pass. His three picks are tied for second-most in a game in school history and third-most in conference history while becoming the first SEC freshman to intercept three passes since Mississippi State’s Darrell Williams in 2003 against Troy.

The walk-on is tied for the nation’s season-lead in interceptions (3) and is the sole leader among freshmen. Alongside Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Clark was named one of PFF’s two College Football MVPs of the Week.

Both Morgan and Clark were part of a Razorback defense that intercepted six passes against the Rebels, tying for fifth-most single-game total in school history. The Razorbacks lead the nation with 10 interceptions this season.

Clark will be awarded a scholarship in January, Pittman said on Sunday.