FAYETTEVILLE — Change is coming to Arkansas’ football roster. That is a certainty even though head coach Chad Morris didn’t give any specifics Thursday morning.

Meeting with the media for the first time since last week’s season finale at Missouri, the first-year coach was asked multiple times about players transferring and each time he declined to name players.

“We’ve had some that have chosen to move on and we want to wish them the best,” Morris said. “If we can help them in any way, we’ll be more than happy to.”

Later in the press conference, Morris said he doesn’t “anticipate a whole lot more” players leaving the program, but scholarship numbers indicate otherwise. Even with seven known departures since the start of the season, eight more would need to leave to make room for a full 29-man class.

(PREMIUM CONTENT: 2019 Scholarship Distribution)

Quarterback has been a position of intrigue because of its importance to the offense. Considering he didn’t travel to either of the last two games of the season, Cole Kelley is viewed as a transfer candidate, but he has yet to meet with Morris.