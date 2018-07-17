ATLANTA – The first negative news of the Chad Morris era happened over the weekend, with wide receiver Michael Woods being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night.

Woods was pulled over after nearly hitting a police car and was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .071, according to the police report. The 18-year-old was also charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.

The arrest came just days before Morris was scheduled to appear at SEC Media Days for the first time as Arkansas' head coach. He gave his first public statement on the incident when meeting with the local media in the team’s suite at the Omni Hotel.

“We’re aware of the situation and we’re handling it in-house right now and gathering all the facts and information,” Morris said. “We’ll move forward and go from there when we get all the facts lined up.”

Woods was originally committed to SMU as a three-star wide receiver from Magnolia, Texas, but flipped to Arkansas not long after Morris took the job.

He enrolled early and went through spring practice, making an immediate impact. At the end of the first practice, he capped a two-minute drive with an impressive touchdown catch. In the spring game, he caught two passes for 21 yards, but nearly hauled in several other passes that would have given him a couple of long receptions and a touchdown.

“Actions of a few impact many and his actions impacted a lot of people,” Morris said. “With that, there’s an accountability and consequences for every decision that’s made, good and bad.

“We’ll build on that and move forward and at the right time, we’ll gather all the information and put the final synopsis out there.”

Arrests were an infrequent occurrence at Arkansas during former head coach Bret Bielema’s five-year tenure. According to ArrestNation.com, only seven Razorbacks were arrested during that span, compared to 11 during the two years prior to his arrival. Only South Carolina and Vanderbilt had fewer arrests during Bielema's time as Arkansas' coach.

Although there has already been an arrest in his first seven months with the Razorbacks, Morris doesn’t appear to have an issue in that department. According to the same website, SMU did not have a single arrest during his three years at the helm.