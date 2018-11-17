STARKVILLE — Chad Morris was upset after getting blown out by Vanderbilt three weeks ago, but that was nothing compared to Saturday.

The Razorbacks’ first-year coach was so angry following a 52-6 loss to Mississippi State that he was visibly shaking and struggled to find the right words to describe what he just witnessed.

He ditched the usual cliches of “left lane” and “hammer down,” settling on “unacceptable.” Morris repeated the word five times in the opening statement of his post game press conference and used it four more times in response to questions from the media.

“Just completely unacceptable,” Morris said. “Unacceptable in all areas. Unacceptable coaching. Unacceptable playing. Unacceptable effort.

“That’s now what we’re about. That’s not what this program’s going to be built on. It’s absolutely not accepted.”

A 33-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 by backup quarterback Keytaon Thompson put the finishing touches on the Razorbacks’ most lopsided loss ever to Mississippi State.

Morris has been a part of plenty of games like that - both on the winning end as a legendary Texas high school coach and the architect of Clemson’s offense, and on the losing end when inheriting massive rebuilding jobs at SMU and now Arkansas.

Things started unraveling for the Razorbacks almost immediately. The defense limited the Bulldogs to an opening-drive field goal after they got a first-and-goal at the 5 and the offense marched down the field, but things went south - or backwards - in the red zone.

Jared Cornelius missed a block on a screen pass to Deon Stewart that likely would have set up at least second-and-medium, but instead lost 2 yards. On the next play, right guard Johnny Gibson Jr. was blown off the line and Rakeem Boyd was dropped for a loss of 5.

Making matters worse, Connor Limpert - who has been dependable all season - missed a 43-yard field goal after a third-down incompletion by Ty Storey. The Razorbacks did manage to get points on the board via a couple of Limpert field goals, but the opening drive emblematic of the rest of the game.

“Stuff started going downhill and no one stepped up,” Storey said. “That’s as much on me as it is anybody.”

In the second quarter, Arkansas dialed up a trick play with De’Vion Warren receiving a reverse pitch from Deon Stewart and trying to hit Storey with a pass. The former high school quarterback rushed his throw, though, and severely under threw it.

Warren had a chance for redemption in the third quarter when Storey hit him in stride for what could have been a big gain, but he dropped it.

“You have to make plays at any level,” Morris said. “I don’t think that De’Vion said, ‘Hey, I’m going to drop this ball.’ Without a doubt he didn’t say that, but you have to execute and we’re just not executing.”

Aside from a 71-yard kickoff return by Warren, Arkansas’ special teams reverted back to its early-season ways. In addition to Limpert’s aforementioned missed field goal, punter Reid Bauer dropped a perfect snap to set Mississippi State up at the 4 and then averaged just 37.3 yards on his three punts.

The third phase was just as disappointing, as the Razorbacks allowed 52 points on 475 yards. It’s the most points Mississippi State has ever scored against Arkansas in 29 all-time matchups.

“For this team to get where they want to be, they have to play all together in all phases,” star defensive tackle Armon Watts said. “And they have to play hard, plain and simple.”

When asked if he felt like any of his teammates weren’t giving 100 percent effort, Watts didn’t give a firm answer. He did indicate that Sunday’s film review will be a telling experience for the team.

“Scoreboard don’t lie, film don’t lie,” Watts said. “We have to win one-on-one matchups and we failed to do that sometimes during the game.”

With one game remaining - the “Battle Line Rivalry” at Missouri on Black Friday - Arkansas is trying to avoid its first two-win season since 1952 and its worst winning percentage in school history, which dates back to 1894.

“It’s going to take a special person to come back in here tomorrow and put their best foot forward,” Morris said. “And if you don’t have that, it’s okay - don’t show back up.

“From coaching to playing to equipment to training, it’s everything.”