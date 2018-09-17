FAYETTEVILLE — Riding a two-game losing streak, Chad Morris is searching for answers as Arkansas enters SEC play this week.

The Razorbacks have already blown a large lead and been blown out at home, both to Group of Five teams, so the first-year coach is returning to the basics before heading to No. 9 Auburn.

“As I mentioned to the staff, let’s reduce and let’s simplify and let’s give clarity,” Morris said. “Let’s find some things that we can do and let’s hang our hat on it as we continue to battle through this storm that we’re in.”

On offense, Arkansas is seemingly still searching for an identity. The run game has stalled out against Eastern Illinois and North Texas, while the passing game has struggled for all but a couple of quarters through three games.

Although most of the blame is placed on the play of quarterbacks Cole Kelley and Ty Storey, Morris distributed it evenly across all of the units.

“You can see the inconsistency in a lot of areas,” Morris said. “The timing with the quarterbacks and the wide receivers… Inconsistency up front… So just a lot of inconsistencies all across the board.”

In an effort to minimize or eliminate those inconsistencies, the Razorbacks will condense their playbook even further so they can be successful with the play that do make it into the game plan.

“If it’s only four things that we can do, this let’s just get good at those four things,” Morris said. “Maybe we only get 10 percent of the offense in this year. Then let’s be very effective with 10 percent of that offense we get in.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock’s frustration with the offense’s struggles was evident when he met with the media Monday afternoon.

“We stayed in 12 personnel a lot and had two double teams at the point of attack in the run game,” Craddock said. “Unfortunately we didn't knock them off the ball the way we thought we could and we have to be better.

“We're going to go back and simplify this thing and get these guys to know exactly what they're doing and give them the best chance to succeed as we possibly can.”

While there is plenty of blame to go around, there is no denying Arkansas hasn’t gotten very good quarterback play from Kelley or Storey. The former threw four interceptions against North Texas and the latter had two at Colorado State.

One way Morris said they’ll simplify the offense is making their decision process a little easier.

“What usually happens is you have one read and if that read’s not there, then you scan across the field,” Morris said. “Part of us and part of what you do as a coach is maybe you cut the full-field reads down and maybe you just go a half-field read to simplify.”

The Razorbacks plan to go back to the basics on defense, as well, because of the amount of missed tackles in Saturday’s loss.

However, Morris said they would not line up good-on-good and have a bunch of physical practices this week because they are already well into the season and need to say healthy for conference play.

“That’s not the answer,” Morris said. “The answer is going back to fundamentals and techniques and staying on that course.”

Defensive coordinator John Chavis echoed those sentiments, saying they worked on those drills after a “sloppy” performance Saturday.

“You don’t necessarily have to beat up guys to teach them and get better,” Chavis said. “It’s all about getting to the point of attack and having your feet in position where they need to be and really focusing on the target.”

Morris said the coaching staff is not blind to the struggles the Razorbacks have experienced and that they are continuously trying to make changes that will lead to better results on the field.

“We’re always searching for answers; that’s just what we do offensively,” Morris said. “We’re working tirelessly to get it and get it right, so we’re going to go back to basics.”