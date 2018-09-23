AUBURN, Ala. — It took four games, but it seems like Arkansas might finally have some clarity at the quarterback position.

For the first time this season, head coach Chad Morris was comfortable enough after a game to tell the media he was sticking with one guy: Ty Storey.

The redshirt junior from Charleston, Ark., didn’t have the best numbers - 13 of 31 passing for 141 yards and one interception - in the Razorbacks’ 34-3 loss at No. 9 Auburn, but make some nice throws and led the offense down the field on a few possessions despite being hit hard multiple times.

“I thought he was a warrior and he was gritty,” Morris said. “I thought he played with a chip on his shoulder and the moment was not too big for him.

“Obviously there were some throws we wish he could have back, but this is a guy who kept fighting. I’m extremely proud of him moving forward and the way he played tonight.”

It was Storey’s second start of the season and it went much better than a couple of weeks ago, when he threw an interception on the Razorbacks’ first possession at Colorado State, never found a rhythm and was benched at halftime.

He was named the starter on Sunday, the day after Cole Kelley’s disastrous four-interception performance against North Texas, and took all of the first-team reps at practice this week.

“I saw confidence,” Morris said. “That was probably the biggest thing I saw. I saw confidence and a guy that was ready. That’s what he wanted.”

Kelley still played a couple of snaps in this staff’s version of the “Steamboat” package, gaining two yards on two plays, but it was Storey’s job the entire game.

He even showed off his legs a few times and finished with 44 yards on 12 carries. Throw out the two times he was sacked and Storey averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

“It’s just kind of what they gave us,” Storey said. “They were doing a lot of man and trying to lock us down. … Any football guy knows when there’s man, there’s a lot of open field when they run them off. It was there.”

Although the Razorbacks put together three drives of at least 50 yards, they managed only three points on a 29-yard field goal by Connor Limpert early in the third quarter.

Arkansas was just 3 of 17 on third downs and failed to turn its explosive plays into touchdowns that could have swung momentum in its favor.

Throughout his postgame interview with the media, Storey repeatedly took blame for the offense’s struggles and inability to score.

“I don’t think it’s a talent thing, it’s not a coaching thing,” Storey said. “We’ve just got to execute. We’ve got to put the ball in the end zone. It’s as simple as that.”

As much of a relief as it is to the fans, naming a starting quarterback was just as exciting for his teammates, who have seen Storey and Kelley battle for the job since spring ball.

“It’s good to have somebody settled, knowing who’s going to take over and who’s going to be in the huddle every play,” right guard Johnny Gibson Jr. said. “That’s a big thing, knowing who’s going to be back there and know what we’re going to get from him.”

There was also enough in Saturday’s game for Storey to be excited about the offense moving forward as he fulfills his dream of playing for the home state Razorbacks.

“I know it didn’t come out the way we wanted, but we’ve got so much talent,” Storey said. “I’m just happy to be a part of this and happy the coaches have trust in me.”