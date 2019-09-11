Morris on SEC Teleconference: Capps is Back, Gregory Ready to Play, more
Check out Morris's full audio from the weekly SEC teleconference. Morris updates injuries and previews Colorado State.
Some key tidbits:
~Austin Capps is expected back, but the coaches really liked what they saw out of Ricky Stromberg. They feel like they have a little bit of depth there, which could lead to some rotation.
~Chad and the staff saw the same thing we did with Nick in the second half: offense got into "a groove and a rhythm"... He expects more of the same moving forward.
~Hicks has handled the situation "like a professional"... Chad has told him to stay ready in case he gets another opportunity.
~Considering it was his first game back from injury, Chad liked what he saw from O'Grady. However, he'd like to see him do better in the run game from a blocking perspective. He "anticipates" him being better in that area moving forward.
~Expect Eric Gregory to get into the mix this week. He was healthy last week, but the coaches felt like he needed another week to get up to game speed.
