There's just one game left to play but head coach Chad Morris took the opportunity to make yet another big statement about what kind of program he wants to run at Arkansas. It's a move that could have a negative impact on their last game of the season against Missouri but a greater positive impact on the future of the team.

Morris announced Monday at his weekly press conference that he's suspended starting safety Kamren Curl and starting corner Ryan Pulley for talking to and flirting with Mississippi State cheerleaders ahead of warm-ups on Saturday. The immature move by the players was first reported by Pig Trail Nation's D.J. Williams, a former Razorback standout at tight end from 2007-10.

"They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for actions that are completely unacceptable with what we’re about," Morris said.

While the harmless act probably had no effect on how both players performed on Saturday, the perception of the move was too public and too hard to ignore for the coaches who took a 52-6 loss on Saturday on the road.

"Here we are fighting to develop the kind of culture where you're going to have a winning attitude by every guy that walks on that field, and I'm not questioning their character, but the perception was not very good and it had to be addressed and our head coach has handled that. I'm with him 100 percent," defensive coordinator John Chavis said Monday.

This is Curl's first suspension of the season but Pulley's third incident. Morris chose to sit the starting corner for the first defensive series against Tulsa after a blatant unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before the final play of the Ole Miss game and he didn't start against Vanderbilt due to a violation of team rules.

The sophomore Curl and junior Pulley have combined for 1,456 defensive snaps this season so their absence will undoubtedly be felt this Saturday afternoon against Missouri but in the eyes of Morris and his staff, it's time to put the hammer down now so they don't have to deal with these issues in the future.

As far as replacing the two starters, Chavis said they'll fill the positions with second and third stringers, rotating them all and giving them opportunities to play and make plays.

"I thought Britto Tutt did some good things when he got in there (against Mississippi State)," Morris said. "He’s going to have to step up. Jarques McClellion he’s going to have to continue to step up. Joe Foucha, Myles Mason. I mean these guys have got to step up."

"We'll have four corners and four safeties we're gonna go into the game with and try to keep them fresh," Chavis said. "That's the way it is. It's next man up. That's what they came here for to be an Arkansas Razorback and get an opportunity to play. The opportunity is there and we're gonna see how ready we can get them. I'm sure they'll be excited about playing on Friday afternoon."

There has been a revolving door at cornerback this year. Chevin Calloway left the team for personal reasons after starting the first two games of the season and was initially replaced by Tutt before the staff settled on redshirt freshman Jarques McClellion. Another redshirt freshman, Montaric Brown, started the previous two times Pulley was suspended.

McClellion, Brown and Tutt will likely be relied on against Missouri, but the fourth cornerback Chavis mentioned is unknown. True freshman LaDarrius Bishop is a possibility, as he's appeared in only one other game and is already locked into a redshirt.

At safety, the Razorbacks will have the two true freshmen - Foucha and Mason - and senior team captain Santos Ramirez, but again, the fourth safety mentioned by Chavis is unknown.

Character and intention means a lot to the new Arkansas coaching staff and they're sending a message that if you're not willing to toe the line then they'll gladly bring in players who will. Arkansas currently has the no. 10 ranked recruiting class in the nation.

"We’ve got a standard and our standard is best," Morris said. "Sometimes you have to create competition to get the best out of everybody. That’s what we’re expected and that’s my job, to recruit and develop. That’s what we’re doing."

To bring in 29 new players for the 2019 season, the Razorbacks will have to cut dead weight, and poor judgement will earn players the same outcome no matter the snap-count. This final game on Saturday won't change much for the Hogs this season but players should be using it as if it's a job interview and give it everything they have if they don't want to be on the chopping block.

READ NEXT: Bowl hopes dashed, Arkansas must focus on roster turnover