Moses Moody hopes to put injuries in past, focus on future
WHEELING, W. Va. – The 2018 calendar year was not kind to Moses Moody, at least from a basketball perspective. The top 50 junior was hit by a string of injuries and bad luck, but the new year brings major optimism for the talented scoring wing. Back on the floor and with a clean bill of health, Moody discussed his return to the court, his ongoing recruitment and the five programs that have remained the most active within his recruitment.
“I feel great. It is just great to be back practicing with the team and trying to win a championship. I was out for about four months. I came back a little too early and played in the Nike Peach Jam and it set me back for another two months,” Moody said. “I was actually out longer than that. I was just in a boot for that long, so once I got out of that I had to retrain all of my muscles and rehab for another month or so. But I feel great now.”
Fortunately, the programs recruiting him prior to his injury, remained in close contact, valuing his abilities on the perimeter.
“I don’t think anyone really forgot about me,” he said. “A lot of the schools that were recruiting me still contacted me while I was out and they have been pretty active throughout my injuries.”
The most active programs recruiting Moody have been Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Stanford and Vanderbilt, he told Rivals.com, though selecting any favorites remains difficult.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “I went on a visit there while I was out. They were my second offer. That is the hometown school so that is always good, being close to home and everything. They talk about me and my role at the school and having that leading role as soon as I were to come in, and also about just staying home.”
Florida: “They say that I am in Florida now, so I might as well as stay there for college, too. Omar (Payne) is committed there and that is my guy. They are recruiting a couple of others guys on the team, too.”
Ohio State: “I like the program. I have a couple of friends up there, and EJ (Liddell) committed there and Duane (Washington) is there already and I grew up with him. They have a couple of guys there that I like to be around. I talk to EJ about it there and why it was a good move for him.”
Stanford: “It is a different type of school there compared to all of the other offers that I have. It is preparing you for life after basketball. Plus, they have a good basketball program, too.”
Vanderbilt: “They haven’t made many hard pitches yet, but it has been good, normal talk lately. They have been pretty good and then landing Darius Garland, he is a big-time player.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Moody is a talented and high-upside wing prospect from the 2020 class. He is valued most for his three-level, shot-making abilities, versatility on the defensive end and athleticism at the basket on finishes.
His recruitment has not stalled much, and it should only speed up, as he is just months away from his senior summer. But Moody is far from making a decision or taking any visits.
“I haven’t really thought about that,” he said. “I have just been focused on my season for now.”