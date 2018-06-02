FAYETTEVILLE – A charged up Baum Stadium didn’t have to wait long to have something to cheer about Saturday.

Arkansas hit two home runs in a seven-run second inning and never looked back in a dominant 10-2 win over Southern Miss to remain undefeated in the Fayetteville Regional.

Both of the long balls – the first by Jared Gates and the second by Eric Cole – were two-run shots. Dominic Fletcher added an RBI single and then Carson Shaddy capped the inning with a two-run triple.

All seven runs were charged to the Golden Eagles’ starter, left-hander Stevie Powers, who failed to get out of the inning.

“I thought our guys had a great approach tonight,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “We laid off a lot of borderline pitches early in the count again. We weren’t chasing.

“He’s one of those type of pitchers that want you to get yourself out. We did a good job of not doing that and that’s why we put together a really good inning and we got his pitch count up.”

The game was never in doubt from that point on, as Arkansas tacked on another couple of runs in the fifth and one more in the ninth. Most of the Razorbacks’ outs were hard-hit ball, too, so Southern Miss had a difficult time getting pitches by hitters.

“They got a lot of momentum tonight…and we didn’t do anything to keep that momentum from them,” Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry said. “They certainly capitalized on it, particularly in that seven-run inning.”

Winning Saturday night puts Arkansas into the regional finals, where it needs to win only one more game to advance and it would need to lose twice to be eliminated. Since the NCAA Tournament went to its current format in 1999, teams to that won the first two games of the regional have made it to the super regionals 81.3 percent of the time.

The Razorbacks await the winner of the Dallas Baptist-Southern Miss elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday. They play the winner of that game later in the day, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Coach Van Horn was telling us, just reminding us in the postgame that we haven’t done anything yet,” Shaddy said. “The only thing we’ve done is put ourselves in a good position and we still have to go to work.”

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.01 ERA) will start for Arkansas. He has allowed only two earned runs in 13 innings over his last three appearances.

“Hopefully he’ll go out and feel a little pretty from the other two starters to go out and have a good start,” Van Horn said. “A lot of times they feed off each other is what I see.”

Murphy’s Gem

On a day where SEC aces Brady Singer, Casey Mize and Ryan Rolison dominated the college baseball headlines, Arkansas left-hander Kacey Murphy turned in the best performance of them all.

He navigated Southern Miss’ dangerous lineup allowing only two hits and one walk in a career-high eight innings. He also struck out five batters.

“They are big and physical and as far as if you make a mistake, they’ll hit it a long way,” Van Horn said. “It’s a deep lineup and he really didn’t give them an inning off. He just kept getting ahead in the count and getting to throw what he wanted to throw.”

Murphy doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but he throws the ball over the plate – 70 of his 100 pitches were strikes – and typically gets batters to fly out or ground out.

In the second and third innings, he needed only 15 pitches to retire six Golden Eagles in order.

“I felt like Murphy was commanding the zone real well,” Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds said. “It’s not like we could just take our time through at bats, because he was filling the zone up.”

The eight scoreless innings were the most by an Arkansas pitcher in the postseason since D.J. Baxendale also threw eight scoreless against New Mexico at the Tempe (Ariz.) Regional in 2011.

As Van Horn hinted at, Murphy’s performance was made more impressive by the fact that it came against Southern Miss, a team that came into the regional with the fifth best on-base percentage in the country and averaging the 11th most runs per game.

Three hits in the ninth inning off reliever Caleb Bolden prevented the Golden Eagles from matching their season low with only two hits. Instead, the five hits were tied for their second fewest.

“I thought that he mixed his pitches, used both sides of the plate and really was in control of us,” Berry said. “Offensively, we haven’t been held down that way for a long time. I feel like that’s how good he really pitched.”

Mr. Postseason

For the second straight season, Gates is playing his best baseball when it matters the most. The senior went 2 for 5 with a home run Saturday.

Despite hitting just .198 during the regular-season, he now has a hit in all five postseason games he’s played in this year, including the SEC Tournament in Hoover, and two home runs.

“I kind of had a rough season so far, but I don’t know how to explain it,” Gates said. “I’m just seeing the ball pretty well and putting some good swings on it and I have a lot of confidence in myself right now.”

On reason Gates might have more confidence than earlier in the season is because of a conversation he had with Van Horn late in the year. The Razorbacks’ coach let him know that he would take over first base full time after splitting time with Jordan McFarland all season.

“I basically told him, ‘You’re the guy. I have confidence in you and we need you,’” Van Horn said. “He sure has responded, I’ll tell you that.”

Gates had a similar surge in the postseason last year. In fact, he has put up really impressive numbers in Arkansas’ biggest games.

In 13 career postseason appearances, he is hitting .341 with a .683 slugging percentage, highlighted by four home runs. That is much better than his .217 average, .372 slugging percentage and seven home runs in 60 regular-season games.

“He makes our lineup deep, especially now that Jax Biggers is back and seems to be swinging the bat pretty good,” Van Horn said. “You’ve got another bat down there at the end of the order.”

Dingers

The home runs by Gates and Cole give Arkansas 90 for the season. That is two shy of tying the single-season UA record set back in 2010. The Razorbacks are guaranteed to play at least two more games, so they have a good shot at breaking it.

One of Southern Miss’ two runs came on a solo home run by Matthew Guidry in the ninth inning. It was the first batter Bolden faced out of the bullpen. The Golden Eagles have hit three long balls in Fayetteville, giving them 72 for the season.

Other Tidbits

-With the game on a weekend and at 7 p.m., the attendance was much better for this game, as 10,213 fans packed Baum Stadium.

-Arkansas has scored 10 runs in both of its regional wins so far. It is only the third time the Razorbacks have hit double digits in their first two postseason games. The other two occurrences were in the 1985 and 2009 season – both of which ended in the College World Series.

-Freshman right-hander Bryce Bonnin recorded the final three outs of the game after Bolden gave up hits to all three batters he faced. It was Bonnin’s first appearance since May 6 against LSU. He walked a batter, but got an unassisted double play by Gates and a strikeout to end the game.