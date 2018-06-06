After slipping out of the top 10 rounds, Kacey Murphy did not have to wait long to get picked Day 3 of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The left-handed pitcher from Rogers (Ark.) Heritage was the first player taken Wednesday, going 315th overall - the first pick of the 11th round - to the Detroit Tigers.

As a junior at Arkansas, Murphy is 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA, 74 strikeouts and only 16 walks in 88 innings. Evolving from a midweek ace to the Razorbacks' No. 2 weekend starter, he is holding opponents to just a .220 batting average, which is actually four points better than staff ace Blaine Knight.

In his most recent appearance, Murphy held Southern Miss' potent offense scoreless for a career-high eight innings to put Arkansas in the driver's seat of the Fayetteville Regional.

Unlike the first 10 rounds of the draft, rounds 11 through 40 do not have slot values assigned to picks. Teams are allowed to give their selections in the final 30 rounds signing bonuses up to $125,000. Anything above that counts against their signing bonus pool, which is used to sign their picks in the first 10 rounds.

There are a few other Razorbacks and Arkansas signees who could be drafted Wednesday. Those players will be listed below as they happen.

15th round, No. 461 - Evan Lee - Washington Nationals

A draft-eligible sophomore because he turns 21 years old within 45 days of the MLB Draft, Lee is an intriguing prospect because he is a left-handed pitcher in which scouts see a lot of potential.

In two years at Arkansas, his biggest contribution has been at the plate, where has hit .315 in limited opportunities (92 at bats). All three of his home runs have come this season and he has 23 career RBIs.

He has struggled to find a home defensively - playing in the outfield last season and at first base this season - which has limited him to spot starts and use as a pinch hitter.

On the mound, Lee showed potential as a freshman with a 3.60 ERA in 15 innings and several appearances in high-pressure situations. He has taken a step back this season, though, with a 5.00 ERA in 18 innings.

17th round, No. 517 - Barrett Loseke - New York Yankees

After some early struggles, Barrett Loseke evolved into one of Arkansas' best bullpen arms this season. The right-hander from Oklahoma has a 3.35 ERA, three saves and 51 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings across 21 appearances.

In a midweek start against Charlotte this season, Loseke struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced. However, his best performance came a month later. Called upon midway through a matchup with Texas Tech, he threw 4 2/3 perfect innings and struck out 10 of 13 batters faced in the Red Raiders' powerful lineup.

Loseke followed that up with 3 2/3 scoreless innings across two appearances that weekend against Alabama, earning a win and a save. He was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the NCBWA.

17th round, No. 518 - Jake Reindl - Chicago Cubs

Perhaps it is appropriate that Loseke and Jake Reindl were selected on back-to-back picks, as they are the two draft-eligible players in Arkansas' "three-headed dragon" in the bullpen. (Matt Cronin is a sophomore.)

For the second straight year, Reindl has proven to be capable of giving Arkansas several innings of relief at a time. In the regional-clinching win over Dallas Baptist, he entered the game in a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the first inning and allowed only one of those runners to score and one run of his own while matching a career high seven innings.

The in-state product (Shiloh Christian) improved his record to 3-1 with the performance, but he also has five saves to go along with his 61 strikeouts and team-best 2.47 ERA in 51 innings.