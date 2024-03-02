Just four days after suffering an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt, the Hogs came out on fire against the Wildcats en route to shooting 19-33 from the field (57.6%) and 4-10 from three (40%) in the first half.

"Thought we showed great toughness. Thought we got on the floor for loose balls. You look at the field goals made, and it’s 34-to-34. The three-point shots, 7-to-9. We took three less. Rebounding, close enough for us. 28-42 (free throws attempted). That’s the number that sticks out to me."

"I thought it was by far our best offensive game," Musselman said after the game. "Not even close. Thought we played as hard as we’ve played all year. The effort. The focus. The belief. All of those things were as good as they’ve been. It was a locker room that pregame thought they were going to win. Halftime, thought they were going to win, and throughout the course of the huddles.

Despite falling under the .500 mark following a 111-102 loss to No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday inside Rupp Arena, head coach Eric Musselman applauded the Hoop Hogs for their effort against the Wildcats.

Guards Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle spearheaded the effort, as they finished with 23 and 34 points, respectively, in the game. According to HogStats, Battle is now the second player in Arkansas history to score 30+ points in three consecutive games along with Mason Jones.

"I just see his confidence," Mark said after the game. "I just see him being more aggressive when he drives the lane. He shot 18 free throws, 17 of 18 free throws. I just see him being aggressive and confident and he’ll keep getting those calls and keep knocking down free throws, knocking down shots. He played good tonight."

It was a complete 180-turn from the Razorbacks' previous loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday — a Commodores team that hadn't won a road game all season.

"We just came ready to play tonight," Mark said. "I don’t know what to say. Everybody that stepped on that floor was ready to play and they were ready to go. We all saw it. We had great energy in the locker room, great energy in our huddles. We just couldn’t get it done tonight."

With just two regular-season games left in 2024, the Hogs have no hope of receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament except for winning the SEC Tournament. But Musselman still draws positives from the loss to Kentucky and thinks it's something to build on going forward.

"Every coach that I’ve worked for, your job is to try and continue to improve throughout the year," Musselman said. "Again, are we making progress? Today we made progress. We played our best offense, did a great job focusing on the foul line in a very tough environment. Defensively, we weren’t that good but this team has done that to other teams, especially in their own building. We had a chance to beat a team that has a chance to win the national championship.

"Did we lose? Absolutely, all the credit goes to Coach Calipari and Kentucky, but in that locker room that we represent, I’m extremely proud to be associated with their effort and the way they battled tonight. That’s all you can ask for from a group of young men and that’s what they went out and did."

Up next, Arkansas (14-15, 5-11 SEC) comes back to Bud Walton Arena for a matchup against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.