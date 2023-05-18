Naturally, head coach Eric Musselman made an appearance at the festivities Wednesday and he spoke on the ESPN2 set about his players.

With four players at the NBA Draft Combine this week, the Arkansas Razorbacks are tied for the most participants of any college basketball team.

Participating at the combine are freshmen Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. along with junior guard Ricky Council IV.

A former NBA head coach, Musselman is very familiar with the combine process. He even utilizes some of the interview strategies when recruiting his own players to Arkansas.

"One of the cool things in the hotel lobby just now, Nick said, 'Hey coach, you remember when you put us through some interviews?'" Musselman said. "Because we did a little mock interview process with him on his visit. And he said, 'I just got hit with those same questions.' I won't name the team. But yeah that's really cool."

Smith battled a right knee issue throughout his 2022-23 campaign, but he is still commonly projected as a lottery pick. He has reportedly met with the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, among other potential teams. While Hog fans would like to see Smith team up with the Thunder and former Razorbacks Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, Musselman said Smith can be great anywhere.

"I think he can fit anywhere, because he's a dynamic scorer," Musselman said. "He's a dynamic scorer. He's got great quickness with the basketball. He's an underrated defender. Offensively, when the play breaks down and the shot clock is running down, he can go get his own. Every coach wants a player that can go get their own shot when the plays break down.

"I think he's got an incredible future. Both he and Anthony and Jordan Walsh, they're so young and they're going to get better. The thing about all three of them is they really really work hard. Their work ethic is going to take them and their games even further."

The interview with Musselman came directly after Walsh finished up competing a scrimmage. Walsh wasn't able to connect on any of his five shots, but he did have six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in 19 minutes.

"Well, he did a little bit of everything but score the basketball," Musselman said. "He's an excellent rebounder for his position. A very, very unselfish player and I think he showed those skills that he has. Being unselfish, moving without the basketball and being a range rebounder. He does a great job rebounding out of his area."

Black did not participate in scrimmages, but he did take part in the strength/agility and shooting portion. The freshman from Duncanville, Texas, is looking at being a potential top 10 pick.

"I feel like I do a little bit of everything," Black told ESPN. "But I think my best attribute is just making my teammates better and doing little things to help the team win."