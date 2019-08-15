**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien has been dismissed from the basketball team, head coach Eric Musselman announced Thursday.

A rising junior, Osabuohien made eight starts and appeared in 54 games during his career with the Razorbacks. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

“We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Musselman said in a statement. “After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well.”

Osabuohien had some flashes at Arkansas, with a 13-point effort in a road loss at No. 18 Ole Miss and an 11-point, 8-rebound performance against Providence in the NIT. Known for his defense and ability to take charges, he consistently drew the ire of fans fans for his poor three-point shooting (17.6 percent) and free throw shooting (42.6 percent).

His departure drops the Razorbacks back below the 13-man scholarship limit. Click here for the updated scholarship distribution.