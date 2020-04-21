College hoops fans have seen over the past couple years the impact of the NCAA transfer portal, but the uptick in transfers now would likely pale in comparison to the numbers we'd see if the NCAA passes through some new legislation.

This summer, the NCAA will vote on whether or not to give Division-I basketball, football, baseball and hockey players a one-time, penalty-free transfer waiver that will allow any player in good standing to transfer without having to sit on the bench for a season.

The NCAA's decision could clear up the murky waiver process that tends to be subjective and unpredictable but it could also invite more tampering, more cherry picking from the mid-majors and more throwing in the towel by athletes too impatient to wait their turn where they are.

There have been 735 hoops transfers in the portal over the last year and only 155 of them are immediately eligible grad transfers. That means the vast majority are either pinning their hopes on a subjective waiver process or they're willing to transfer knowing there's a good chance they'll have to sit for a year. Imagine how the numbers will grow once immediate eligibility is a guarantee.

College coaches who are used to building programs, not just rosters that change dramatically from year to year, will be disadvantaged, but Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman isn't so worried about that.

Musselman has a wealth of experience putting together rosters on a season-to-season basis, and even on a night-by-night basis given his time in the NBA development leagues, so his concern is not for himself. While he didn't want to comment on how immediate eligibility will change the complexion of college basketball since no decision has been made yet, he did note that he supports whatever will benefit the athletes the most.

"I do think that anytime with anything that we can give the student-athletes something, it is all about them, whatever helps them have the four best or two best or three years, however long they are in college, the very best lifetime experience I am all for it," Musselman said.

The Hogs experienced the wishy-washy waiver process first-hand with Cal transfer Connor Vanover last season. Vanover had, by all accounts, a very solid case for immediate eligibility but was denied–forcing the Razorbacks to compete undersized and undermanned in Musselman's first season.

A decision in favor of immediate eligibility would benefit players in the short term but will it truly make for a better college athletics experience long term? Can the NCAA just find a way to make their waiver process more transparent and fair?