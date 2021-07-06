Musselman's recruiting strategy evolves at Arkansas

One of the biggest criticisms of Eric Musselman when Arkansas hired him two years ago was his recruiting style that seemingly favored transfers over traditional signees.

Now working on his third full class with the Razorbacks, the former NBA coach appears to have evolved and struck a nice balance between the two - with Monday’s addition of Barry Dunning Jr. providing further evidence of that transformation.

Although he did land one McDonald’s All-American and a handful of other touted recruits, Musselman built Nevada into one of the strongest mid-major programs in the country almost exclusively with transfer players.

He mastered that strategy even before the NCAA created the transfer portal. In his final season with the Wolf Pack, his starting lineup consisted entirely of fifth-year seniors who began their careers at other DI schools and 10 of the 13 scholarship players were transfers.